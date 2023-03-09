What will Syracuse basketball look like without Jim Boeheim at the helm?

Jim Boeheim arrived in Syracuse in 1963 as a walk-on guard from nearby Lyon, New York, who had dreamed of playing for his favorite school. After his playing career ended, he stayed and became an assistant. In 1976 he was named head coach.

But the reign of a leader who led his team to five Final Fours has ended.

On Wednesday, a day after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament, the school announced that its head coach — who took over four years before Mike Krzyzewski arrived at Duke — would not be returning next season.

The consensus has always been that Boeheim would never voluntarily leave the program he has been associated with for nearly six decades. It never reached that point. The school reportedly made the decision and now Adrian “Red” Autry, who played for Boeheim and served as his assistant, is the new head coach at Syracuse.

According to sources, Autry had long been the administrative choice to become Boeheim’s successor. The 1994 graduate has been part of the Syracuse staff since 2011.

Twenty years after its only national title race, Syracuse will have to adapt to a new landscape – consisting of the transfer portal, name, image and likeness (NIL) capabilities and, most importantly, without Boeheim – to bring the program back to the forefront.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Myron Medcalf discuss the biggest questions facing Syracuse.

Where does Syracuse go from here without Boeheim?

Syracuse is trying to recapture the success it enjoyed consistently under Boeheim until about a decade ago. The Final Four runs Orange made in 2013 (as a No. 4 seed) and 2016 (a No. 10) were post-season successes that offset what was generally an era of regular season disappointment. The Orange’s record in ACC play has been at or near .500 in each of the past nine seasons. Under a new coach, there will be far fewer questions about the future of the program. This is a branded basketball team with a fanatical fan base and a glittering roster of stars from the past, starting with Carmelo Anthony. Syracuse goes on and up from here. — Gas road

How did Autry become Boeheim’s successor?

Whenever Boeheim’s impending retirement has been mentioned in the past 10 to 15 years, the assumption has always been that Syracuse would keep it in the family when looking for his replacement. It was long expected to be Mike Hopkins, who was the waiting coach for a few years before leaving in 2017 to become head coach at Washington. In the past few years, Autry, 51, and Gerry McNamara, 39, left as the logical candidates — both former Syracuse players, both current Syracuse assistants. But Autry has more coaching experience and is ready to take the reins. He is a proven recruiter, especially in the Washington, DC area, and few people have a better understanding of Syracuse basketball. — Borzello

What challenges will Autry face in the coming days as the new head coach?

Since Autry played under Boeheim and has been on his staff since 2011, the continuity issues that most new signings face may not be such a big problem for the Orange. But Autry will still face challenges in building a competitive roster for next season. Judah Mintz, the team’s second leading scorer this season, is expected just outside the second round of the June NBA draft. Benny Williams fell in and out of favor under Boeheim, but ended the season on a high note. Essentially, the entire roster is eligible to return for another season, so it’s imperative that Autry can keep this group. On the recruiting path, the Orange has only one commitment for 2023-24 and one commitment in the 2024 class. Autry will also have to work on building future rosters. — Borzello

What does Syracuse expect from Autry in the long term? What should he do to ensure his success?

Last summer I flew to Syracuse to talk to Boeheim about his future. A few things stood out. First, Boeheim was so much more than a basketball coach. He was an emperor there, for better or for worse. Second, he had no interest in adjusting to a new world with NIL and the transfer portal. “We don’t pay players,” he said.

Syracuse has no choice but to lean into this new era of college basketball, if the goal is to return to eternal prominence. Autry also has to behave like a politician — and that will be the hardest part of this job. There is a part of this fan base, including a lot of the old money, that still loves Boeheim. Autry must be sensitive to that, as he creates his own culture without offending a group of supporters who have loved Boeheim for five decades.

The expectation will be the same as for any coach: Win, recruit, thrive in the NCAA Tournament, and do it all over again next year. But Autry will be asked to be more than a coach. That’s an unfair magnifying glass for any head coach, even someone who played and coached for the school.

Can he please everyone? Even Boeheim couldn’t do it by the end. Autry will do his best. If he can get things back on track in the next few years, he will get the support. — Medcalf