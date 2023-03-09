NCAA Announces Championship Brackets – University of Nebraska





Five Huskers are seeded 10th or better for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships as the NCAA released the brackets Wednesday night. This year’s tournament will take place March 16-18 at BOK Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mike Labriola leads the group of Huskers by a two-seed at 174 pounds after finishing second in the conference tournament last weekend. The four-time All-American scored his fifth qualifier for the NCAA Championships and enters the tournament 25-1 this year. He will face No. 31 Tyler Stoltzfus of Lehigh in the opening game. Liam Cronin earned a three-seed at 125 pounds after finishing second at the Big Ten Championships last weekend. The graduate hits his second ticket to the NCAA Championship, entering the tournament 20-4 on the year. He will face No. 30 Antonio Lorenzo of Cal Poly. Peyton Robb also received a No. 3 seed at 157 pounds. The All-American junior is coming off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships, earning him a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Robb, 25-1 on the season, will face No. 30 Jared Hill of Oklahoma first. Brock Hardy (141) is seeded fourth and about to make his first career trip to the national tournament. Last weekend, he finished second in the Big Ten Championships and is entering the tournament with a season-high 27-5 record. He will wrestle No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia in the opening round. Silas Allred makes his first NCAA Championship appearance as he enters the tournament with a No. 8 seed. Allred, who became the first Husker Big Ten champion since 2015, is 26-5 on the season and will face number 25 Utah Valley Michael Battista first. Leni Pinto (184) earns the number 13 seed in his first appearance at the NCAA Championships. The Stroudsburg, Penn., native earned his first qualifier after finishing fifth in the 184-pound class at the conference tournament last weekend. Pinto enters the tournament 23-9 this season, meeting No. 20 seed Neil Antrassian of Utah Valley in the first round. at 165, Bob Wilson enters the national tournament as No. 25 for the second time in a row. Wilson, who finished sixth in the conference tournament and is 15-13 overall this season, will face No. 8 Matthew Olguin from Oregon State first. Nebraska’s NCAA Championship Lineup* 125: #3 Liam Cronin Gr. Orange, California

141: #4 Brock Hardy RSo. Brigham City, Utah

157: #3 Peyton Robb Jr. Owatonna, Minn.

165: #25 Bob Wilson Love. Manhattan, can.

174: #2 Mike Labriola Sister Easton, Pa.

184: #13 Leni Pinto RFr. Stroudsburg, Penn.

197: #8 Silas Allred RSo. Anderson, Ind.

*Number indicates sowing

