Sports
Wichita States Run in Fort Worth ends in semifinals
FORT WORTH A fourth-quarter surge and turnover in Houston ended Wichita State’s run in the American Athletic Conference Championship with a 72–64 loss in the semifinals Wednesday night.
Wichita State (18-14) fell one game short of the title game and now awaits the postseason lot. The Shockers will be in talks for a WNIT berth.
Curtessia dean scored a team-high 15 points and Colbert tray added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with seven rebounds. Shararyah Duncan had an all-around game, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds, chasing around Houston’s leading scorers all night on the defensive end.
Jane Assinde scored seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals before going out on an error. Her eight rebounds earned her 300 for the season, making her just the fifth Shocker to record 300 or more rebounds in a single season.
In the first meeting, which took place exactly a week ago, the game was decided in the turnover battle. Wichita State committed 22 in the first round and 21 today. Houston turned those mistakes into 19 points.
Wichita State shot 46 percent overall and 5-of-11 from outside the arc on 18 assists. The Cougars only had 10 turnovers and shot 43 percent.
Tiara Young scored a game-high 26 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter as Houston extended the lead.
In the first quarter, there were five substitutions in the lead after Wichita State took a 9-5 lead over a Shararyah Duncan three-pointer with 5:51 to go. The margin remained within two points until Laila Blair started to warm up. A pull-up jumper from Blair made it 18-14 with 1:56 on the clock. She would score the final nine runs for Houston, the last coming on a triple to give the Cougars a 23–17 lead at the end of the quarter.
Blair scored 11 points in the first quarter and Tiara Young added nine to create a two-man scoring offense.
Wichita State’s defense tightened in the second quarter, holding Houston to just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The Cougars led by as many as eight in the quarter, but their offensive struggle allowed Wichita State to climb back and take the lead, 30-29, at 2:07.
The lead changed hands twice in the final 1:22 until a pair of free throws sent Houston into the locker room leading 34-32.
Both teams were an identical 13-of-31 (42 percent) from the field, but Houston scored eight points on 10 turnovers at Wichita State.
Colbert led the Shockers with 10 points in the first half, followed closely by Duncan with eight. The Houston duo of Blair and Young scored 22 of Houston’s 34 points.
After a Dean triple tied the game at 39 with 7:49 left in the third, neither team scored for more than 2:00 minutes to a Daniela Abies layup gave Wichita State a brief 41-39 lead.
A 6-0 reply in Houston gave the Cougars a 45-41 lead and would take a 49-47 lead going into the final 10 minutes.
Houston scored on the first possession of the last quarter to make it a four-point game, but a personal 6-0 run by Dean gave Wichita State a 53-51 lead with 7:59 left. The Cougars had their own response to retake the lead, 59-53, after a 6-0 spurt, forcing Wichita State to time out.
Outside of timeout, Houston increased the lead to eight behind a young jumper and two free throws off a turnover.
After another Wichita State timeout, Houston buried a three-pointer to take the game’s biggest lead, 64–53. Wichita State’s scoring drought finally came to an end on a key jumper top from Asinde that lasted nearly 4:00 minutes.
That drought proved too much to overcome, as Wichita State was unable to put together enough stops.
