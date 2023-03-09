Australia vs India Fourth Test Day 1 Live Scores, Updates, Start Time, Stream, Teams, Stadium, Audience

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the world’s largest cricket stadium for the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad, with the stakes high for both sides.

The tourists are 1-62 after 16 overs, with Usman Khawaja (18*) and Marnus Labuschagne (1*) in the fold.

MATCH CENTER: Ahmedabad Test scorecard, statistics

It was a headstrong start for Indian sailors Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who threw several deliveries down the leg side during their opening spell. Shami imitated former England paceman Steve Harmison by bowling the first delivery of the match to second slip.

Indian wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat provided a regulation chance in the sixth over, giving Head an extra life on 7 and denying Yadav an early breakthrough.

It’s as simple as they come, said Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Former Test hitter Matthew Hayden continued: He just had his hands in the wrong position.

India’s first hour was plagued by wrong pitches, inaccurate bowling and lazy wicket-keeper. Shubman Gill missed a difficult run-out opportunity in 12 over, with Khawaja the casual hitter on this occasion.

Head took off shortly after the drink break, charged downfield to Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and hit a regulation catch midway through.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese were in attendance, with huge billboards of the couple set up at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

Incredibly, neither team was allowed to warm up on the ground during the political event, a development which led to a bewildered reaction from cricket writers covering the match.

The coin toss was postponed as the Prime Ministers completed a lap of honor. Albanese stood next to Australian captain Steve Smith during the national anthems.

The hosts can secure victory against Australia in this year’s World Test Championship final, while the tourists can split the series 2-2 in what would be a fine end result given the brutal conditions and pitches they face had.

Australia assigned an unchanged XI for the series final, while Indian pacer Mohammed Shami returned to replace speedy Mohammed Siraj.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

INDIA’S SKIPPER MAKES WASTE CRITICISM OF NONSENSE

Rohit Sharma has angrily dismissed the suggestion that his India side had become overconfident, calling former head coach Ravi Shastri’s criticism absolute nonsense.

The hosts took a 2–0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before losing the third Test at Indore in just over two days.

Shastri accused the team of a little complacency, a little hubris.

Skipper Rohit hit back and said: Honestly, if you win two games and people on the outside think we’re overconfident, that’s absolutely nonsense because you want to give your best in all four games. He called his side ruthless rather than arrogant.

Ravi himself has been in this locker room, he knows what kind of mentality we have, Rohit said.

India lost the previous game by nine wickets on a viciously spinning pitch at Indore, but the track at the world’s largest cricket stadium is expected to give batsmen some respite.

However, Rohit has had enough of talking about pitches.

How challenging are the fields? How much does it run? How much does it seam? We try to keep all of that away, Rohit said

SMITH HOPES FOR BIGGER TOTALS AS MYSTERY SURROUNDS PITCH

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith said the field for the fourth Test looks good for batsmen and is different from the usual vicious day-one turners in India’s previous matches.

It’s basically just playing what lies ahead, the scores obviously haven’t been big throughout this entire series. India scored 400 in that first Test match and Rohit got 100 and 400 proved to be way too much, Smith told reporters.

This wicket may be a little different. Maybe he won’t turn that much from the first ball or the first day, but I do think he will turn as the game progresses. So yes, there may be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket.

Smith was unsure what pitch the crunch final test would be played at after the curators covered two numbers in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

But visitors’ doubts dissipated as the day progressed on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad.

“Yeah, rocked up today and only one was covered, so yeah, it looks like they chose,” said Smith.

It looks like probably of the four wickets we’ve seen so far, possibly the flattest on the first day. That said, I think it’s 38 degrees right now, it’s pretty hot. It looks like it will dry out over the course of the day.

The 33-year-old Smith, who replaced Pat Cummins as captain, had previously said he couldn’t remember ever being so close to the start of a Test in this situation.

India has long been accused of preparing fields to favor their spinners. The International Cricket Council ruled that the surface in the third Test at Indore, won by Australia, was poor.

AUSSIE IS LIKELY TO CHANGE

Switching to a high-spin team selection from the second test at New Delhi, the tourists gave India a nine-wicket loss at Indore in just over two days.

Smith strongly hinted that Australia would once again feature the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, praising the variety each has managed to produce.

Lyon, an off spinner, took eight wickets to dismiss India for 163 in their second innings on a pitch that turned into the third Test from day one.

Newcomer Murphy has been frugal, knocking out Virat Kohli three times. (We’ve) been confident in what we were trying to do and it’s good that we can show that we can play with three spinners and win, Smith said.

They are all different and all have a good knowledge of the game (and a) good understanding of what they are trying to do. It was great to be able to play spinners and show that we can do it effectively. The win in the Third Test was only Australia’s second in India since 2004 and Smith believes another win to level the series would be an ideal finish.

For a touring team to come here and win two Test matches will be a huge achievement, Smith said.

Unfortunately we couldn’t do it earlier in the series to give ourselves a chance to win.

Australia are one win away from a historic draw against India in their own backyard.

India has won 15 consecutive test series on home soil dating back to 2012, a streak that could be broken in the coming days. If Australia pulled off another miracle in Ahmedabad this week, it would be regarded as a career-defining performance for the side.

It would be a huge achievement for the group, or any touring team, to come here to India and win two test matches, Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to do it earlier in the series and give ourselves a chance to win, but to even the series here would be a huge plus and positive for this group.

Meanwhile, Australia appear to be sticking to their battle line-up, including Peter Handscomb and Smith refuting claims the veteran played an un-Australian innings in the third Test.

HANDSCOMB SUPPORT AFTER LEGENDS UN-AUSTRALIAN CALL

Legendary Test batsman Matthew Hayden branded Handscomb’s performance as un-Australian as the Victorian pairing with Cameron Green for a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket during Australia’s first innings, leaving the visitors unscathed for the first hour of day two stayed.

Handscomb was particularly defensive in the crease, hitting one boundary in 98 deliveries before falling victim to Ravichandran Ashwin for 19. The rest of his runs came from singles.

He repeatedly poked forward and blocked India’s world-class spinners, gently sliding on the back foot when they fell short, careful of the variable bounce of the wicket.

He was very, very defensive with his thinking, Hayden said in commentary.

His sub-20 hit rate means you’re not going anywhere, and the leaderboard isn’t going anywhere, and that’s a product of some very tough hitting conditions. In many ways he was a kind of sitting duck.

It’s almost un-Australian. I don’t want anyone to think I’m overly criticizing Pete, I’m not. It’s just not offensive enough. It’s such a tricky balance.

However, Smith says he is quite disappointed with the suggestion.

I think he (Handscombs) has been excellent, Smith said.

The first two Test matches (31 and 72 not out) in the first innings of both remained virtually stranded, Smith said.

If any of the other top seven could partner with him, it certainly could be different.

He batted in the first two beautifully, he stuck to his method, he trusted his defense and then scored on balls that were too high or short and played them with the back foot.

His method has proven to work in difficult circumstances.

So I was shocked to see some of the comments about the way he played because I think he and Uzzy (Khawaja) may have been our two best hitters in this streak.

