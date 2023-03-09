State hockey trophy remains in the hands of Sun Valley | Sport

Make it four straight state championships for the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school hockey team.
Sun Valley (37-6-4) defeated the U16 upstarts from Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy 5-1 to capture the SVYH Program’s fourth straight Idaho Amateur Hockey Association State High School Tournament title on Sunday, March 5 at the Campion Ice House.
I thought the guys did a really good job staying disciplined and sticking with our game,” said Suns head coach Blake Jenson. “We moved the puck all weekend and stayed out of the box. The guys got up and stepped up to the plate all weekend.
The Suns showed their balanced scoring offense for stalwart goaltender Clayton Elsbree (59 saves in five games), receiving goals from five players and breaking a 1-1 first period tie with four unanswered goals to end the IAHA title game.
Goals from Thomas Nisson, Billy Burks, leading scorer Dawson Speth (11 goals, five assists), Brock Burrell (power play) and Gage Whitehead put the finishing touches to five state tournaments in which Sun Valley defeated its opponents by over 37 points. -5 margin.
The Suns also beat Timberline of Boise 7-0, Mountain View of Meridian 9-2, Eagle/Rocky 8-2 and, in the semifinals, Mountain View 8-0 to win the championship game of the six-player A Division game. reach teams.
In the final, Nisson scored first for Sun Valley who got up after flattening deep into the Sun’s strike zone on a delayed penalty whistle and scored home a backhand. CDA Academy’s Dylan Johnson then made it 1-1 on a power play.
Always on the offensive, outshooting CDA Academy 38-10 and determined in their fore-checking, the Suns got the eventual winner late in the first period when Burks picked up a loose puck in the CDA zone and fired it toward the net. It rippled in and made it 2-1.
It’s always wise to give the puck to the speed-skating Speth, which Suns defender Luke Hebert did with just 45 seconds left in the first. Speth carried the puck into the CDA zone and scored his 11th state goal for a 3-1 lead, and stayed that way until the third.
Luke Hebert had an excellent weekend,” said Jenson. “And Clayton had another great weekend in the net.
Elsbree didn’t get much action in the third period, which dissolved into a penalty shootout affair with CDA Academy ending with 38 penalty minutes, two misconducts and two misconducts, and the Suns piling up 25 penalty minutes.
Defenseman Burrell (10 state points) tapped home a Speth blast for a power play goal and a 4-1 lead. Blueliner Gage Whitehead teamed with Gus Hedrick to fish out the puck from behind the net, and Whitehead scored his first state goal.
Things got a bit out of hand against the CDA, but we managed to get through it,” said Jenson. The CDA goalie [Mark Michelson, 33 saves] played great. I would tip my hat to him.
Sun Valley defeated Mountain View 8-0 as Speth scored his third hat-trick of the tournament. CDA Academy advanced 5-3 against Idaho Falls in the other semi-final with 40 penalty minutes.
Previously, Speth’s hat-tricks were in the 7-0 victory over Timberline and the 8-2 success over Eagle/Rocky. In the 9-2 Suns preliminary win over Mountain View, Burks had a hat-trick and Hebert added two goals.
Illustrating the broad impact of the Sun Valley Suns Senior Program and SVYH Youth Hockey Program, the CDA Hockey Academy team was coached by former Suns forward Phil Hebert, now the CDA Skills Director in the North.
Phil Hebert, the uncle of SVYH player Luke Hebert, played five 113-point seasons for the Suns from 1994-99, once skating on a forward line with SVYH assistant coach Chris Benson and Vilnis Nikolaisons, father of SVYH’s Jake Nikolaisons. Phil Hebert was also formerly a junior hockey coach for Jenson and Danny Gariepy.
Our kids are freshmen and sophomores who have come a long way, Hebert said of the CDA Academy U16 team he drove to and from the Hailey league. We started as a bag of tricks that grew into a small hockey team.
Hebert received a call last August from former Suns player and six-year Idaho Steelheads defensive star Jeremy Mylymok, 51, the native Canadian who had just been hired as Director of Operations and U18 Prep Head Coach by the CDA Hockey Academy after a productive stint in the same roles for the Notre Dame Hounds.
Mylymok asked Hebert to come and coach at Coeur d’Alene athletic and academic school for boys and girls, located at Frontier Ice Arena.
Hockey has given me everything in life. It’s time to give back, said Hebert last weekend in Campion.
It was the 10th IAHA high school tournament championship for the SVYH program since the tournament began with four consecutive Sun Valley titles from 2002-2005. The Suns also won in 2011, 2015 and 2020-22. Last weekend was the 22nd annual IAHA state tournament.
The Suns coaches calculated that most of the current group of players have now won 10 state championships, two as Bantams (ages 13-14), four as Midgets (ages 15 and up), and four in the high school division.
It was Sun Valley’s seventh tournament win of the 2022-2023 season. Next, the high school Suns head to Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the 2023 Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II U18 National Championship Tournament from March 30 to April 3.
For the state meeting, Sun Valley defeated opponents 192-64 over five games, accumulating 89 points (37 goals) and 52 assists. Eleven players scored with goals. Statistics for the Suns A squad coached by Jenson, Chris Benson and Gariepy were:
Dawson Speth 11 goals and 5 assists; Brock Burrell 3/7; Billy Burks 6/2; Gus Hedrick 2/6; captain Zachary Benson 2/4; Jake Nikolaisons 2/4; Luke Hebert 2/4; Charlie Roberts 0/6; Thomas Nissan 3/2; Max Jenson 3/2; Spores Alley 2/3; Finnish Naghsh 0/4; Size Whitehead 1/1; Clayton Elsbree 0/1; and Rabbit Buxton 0/1.
Sun Valley earns C silver
In Sunday’s C Division championship game, Boise Knights repeated as state champions with a 3-1 victory over second place Sun Valley. Boises Luke Brandenburg scored the final two goals to break a 1-1 tie in the second period, and Boise goaltender Reagan Daniel did the rest.
Wyatt Miller scored the lone Sun Valley C goal. Boise went 4-0 and defeated opponents 21-4 to win the four-team C Tournament over Sun Valley (2-2, 19-11 goals conceded).
In an earlier two-team meeting, the Boise Knights won 4-2, with Sun Valley’s Simon Morgan scoring twice and Sun’s goaltender Drake Orr making 30 saves. Brandenburg also scored twice for Boise.
The young Suns conceded goals from eight players in their 8-1 win over Palouse, and they scored three short-cut goals to beat Idaho Falls 8-3 for their second state win. That score was tied at 3-3, but Brody Tate and Kazimir Hogan each scored their second goals to break the tie.
State stats for the Sun Valley C squad led by head coach Chad O’Brien and also coached by Ted Kelley and John Swanson were:
Simon Morgan 4 goals and 3 assists; Kazimir Hogan 3/3; Wyatt Miller 3/1; Owen Gingrich 0/4; Brody Tate 3/0; Jackson Turner 2/1; Ballard Griswold 1/1; Joseph Gomero 1/0; Braxton Webber 1/0; Connor Schwartz 1/0; Aiden Allison 0/1; Winston Lipman 0/1; and Sebastien Gaudreau 0/1.