Argos Colchester could become a sports bar under plans
Longwyre Developments Limited make a bid to refurbish the Long Wyre Street store, which has been empty for almost two and a half years.
Blueprints submitted to Colchester council show that the ground floor of the building will be used for a selection of indoor table games.
These include pool, ping pong and shuffleboard, along with a range of throwing games and a designated play zone.
A bar, kitchen, toilets, office and storage room will also be installed as and when the site is set up.
New signage will refresh the existing storefront, which the Colchester-based developer says is looking somewhat neglected.
The site has been empty since it was scrapped in October 2020 by bosses of Sainsburys, owner of Argos, when they cut up to 70 stores from their portfolio in the UK.
A planning statement reads: The concept of the bar is relatively new to the UK and new to the city centre, as it is more than a regular drinking establishment, of which there are many.
The new venture will offer a wide range of games and indoor activities.
The goal is to attract players rather than just drinkers. It is the participation of the customer that is the main purpose of the use and the bar and food element are secondary to some extent.
Introducing a new form of nightlife and nightlife in the city center will attract people to the city center. That, in turn, will increase its vitality and thus improve its viability.
It will introduce a new use to the city and help revitalize a city center street with an almost completely empty, secondary retail facade.
The proposal has been welcomed by our Colchester BID boss Sam Good.
“We welcome continued investment in the city center and especially Long Wyre Street,” he said.
The added offering of more experience space is great and complements the surrounding businesses like the escape room, Three Wise Monkeys and Romano Lounge.
We have a variety of excellent leisure spaces coming into the center of Colchester which is fantastic”
Colchester City Council will determine the plans.
