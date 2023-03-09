Women’s tennis narrowly falls to Butler, 4-3





ORLANDO, Fla. The Creighton women’s tennis team narrowly lost to Butler, 4-3 during a BIG EAST game at the USTA National Campus on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, Florida. The Bluejays drop to 11-3 on the year and 2-2 in BIG EAST play, while Butler improved to 5-9 overall and 2-1 in league action. Wednesday’s match took eight games to determine a winner, including a dramatic three-set match in the No. 4 singles to end the match. freshman Ana Paula Martinez controlled the opening frame at the No. 4 singles ranking with a 6-2 win, but Butler’s Norah Balthazor tied the game with a 6-3 win in the second set. The deciding frame went back and forth until the Bulldogs secured a 7-6 (7-0) win. Creighton earned the double point with victories over the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Martinez and sophomores Valerie Negin previously teamed up for a 6-2 victory over the No. 2 double lock Kate Krueger And Bianca Rademacher combined for a 6-4 victory over the No. 3 doubles position to earn the first point of the game. Butler responded with a pair of wins over the No. 2 and No. 5 singles rankings to take a 2–1 game lead. Junior Malvika Shukla answered with a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets win at the top singles position to tie the game at 2-2. Shukla has now won all 13 singles matches she has played and has won 16 consecutive singles matches dating back to the fall. Negin followed up with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the No. 3 singles spot to reclaim the lead for the Bluejays. However, Butler tied the final score at 3-3 with a 6-2, 7-5 with . on the No. 6 spot to set up a winner-takes-all situation on the No. 4 singles slot. “We are out today and it is frustrating to lose like this,” said the head coach Tom Lilly . “Give Butler credit for taking advantage of their opportunities. We broke down three lanes today and just didn’t have our full competitive spirit. Creighton rounds out their stay in Florida on Friday with a BIG EAST game against Connecticut starting at 2:30 p.m., central from the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/3/8/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-narrowly-falls-to-butler-4-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos