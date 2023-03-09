Applications open for 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced on International Women’s Day (IWD) that registrations for the third edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program will open today.

Designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport, the mentoring program will pair a further 20 prospective female leaders with senior leaders over a six-month period. This follows the overwhelming success of the first two editions of the 100% Cricket Future Leaders program which concluded at the end of last year. The third intake will identify women worldwide from ICC member countries who are applying to the program as part of the ICC strategy to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women in cricket. ICC General Manager Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: We are absolutely delighted to launch the third edition of the 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure cricket embraces equality and is a sport for all. During the first two editions, 40 women from 29 countries were supported by some amazing mentors and progressed as future leaders. What’s even more exciting is the community these women have created, which goes beyond a six-month program and will ensure that there is a long-term support network worldwide as they progress through their careers. The following is the current confirmed list of mentors for group 3 of the program: Wasim Khan ICC, Cricket General Manager Lisa okay Secretary General, IWG Sport Andrew Nelson CEO, New Zealand Gymnastics Dhiraj Malhotra CEO, Capitals of Delhi Sharda Ugra Sports journalist, India MickeyArthur Head Coach, Derbyshire CCC Kim Cotton Match Official / Referee Olivia Thorton CEO, ACT Cricket, Australia Andrew Cornish CEO, Middlesex CCC Warren Deutrome CEO, Cricket Ireland Beth Barrett Wild Head Women Hundred, ECB Hilton Moreeng Head Coach, South Africa Women’s Team Natalie Germans Sports channel, SA Kas Naidoo Commentator and founder of GSport4girls Chandni Dhundia Assistant GM Marketing, Worldwide Wine Delivery ABOUT 100% CRICKET FUTURE LEADERS PROGRAM The application is open to all female future leaders of cricket to apply and will be paired with a mentor to support their developmental growth. A mentor’s role is to unlock their mentees’ potential and help them become the best they can be. This could include being a confidential sounding board, providing advice, guidance and connections to reach their potential. The philosophy of the 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program is to be participant led with the ICC playing a supporting role in matching the mentees with suitable mentors. As well as providing guidelines, evaluation frameworks and opportunities for participants to network and communicate. SELECTION PROCESS All mentee applications are reviewed by a selection panel consisting of the ICC General Manager Marketing and Communications, another member of the ICC senior management team and two independent representatives. The panel will refer the successful applicants to an appropriate mentor based on their personal and professional development goals and anticipated career path. We aim to announce the shortlisted candidates onApril 19, 2023. APPLICATION PROCESS AND TIMELINES The ICC invites applications for participants March 8 to March 29, 2023 of all interested candidates from the world of cricket. The opportunity is open to women who will become the future leaders of our sport. Aspiring leaders in junior to mid-level positions from any ICC member or ICC would be suitable candidates. Potential program workflows: Board/board

Administration/ Executive Management/ ICC Senior Management Team

Coaching

Match Officials

Player growth

Marketing and Promotions / Commercial

Media: Journalist/ Commentator/ Announcer

Digital technology



[email protected] Interested candidates should send the following to ICC’s email address:

An updated resume showing current position and experience should be as descriptive as possible.



Cover letter as a means of the statement of purpose illustrating the need for mentorship.



Letter of recommendation Member Board / Organization / Supervisor

Successful applicants will be notified by April 14, 2023.

The selection committee consists of ICC General Manager Marketing and Communication and two independents.

The batch has a limited capacity and will not exceed20 candidates.

