DE coach Nick Williams excited for new challenge with CU Buffs – BuffZone

It wasn’t that long ago that Colorado defensive points coach Nick Williams played college football. As a result, he knows how to attract the attention of the players.

An up-and-coming young coach already known for his recruiting success, Williams routinely shows young players movies of NFL stars.

I remember being a player, said Williams, who played with Georgia from 2008-12. (During filming sessions) I wasn’t really cooped up or you didn’t have my undivided attention because I was young and distracted until you turned on an NFL tape because that’s where I saw myself. When I watched the NFL movie, I was all in.

I know, hey if you take a defensive end and wind up Von Miller (movie), man, now you’ve got their attention. That’s where they want to go eventually, so I try to use NFL tape as much as possible.

Freshman CU head coach Deion Sanders has packed his coaching staff with experience. Williams doesn’t have much yet, but there’s something about him that Sanders liked from the start and it could be his ability to interact with young players while also absorbing knowledge from his mentors.

After his playing career, Williams became an assistant assistant at Georgia and then went to Texas A&M as a defensive analyst before being hired at CU this winter for his first full-time job as an on-field coach.

While working at Georgia, Williams met Sanders when he recruited Sanders’ sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Shedeur is now CU’s quarterback, and Shilo is expected to transfer this summer to safety for the Buffs. During that recruiting visit to Georgia, Sanders told Williams he wanted to hire him one day.

I can’t lie, I’ve been thinking about it for years and I was hoping I’d get the chance to come, Williams said. God answered those prayers and I got the call.

Williams is much better prepared for the track now than he was then, having spent the last several years working for coaches Kirby Smart (at Georgia) and Jimbo Fisher (at Texas A&M), who won national championships. He is especially grateful for the past two seasons at A&M.

Coach Fisher, he’s a brilliant offensive mind, Williams said. I love watching movies with Coach Fisher just to hear the offensive perspective on why they do things. And then when I talk to (CU defensive coordinator Charles) Kelly, his take on how to stop doing what they want to do.

I was in an incredible situation with Coach Fisher. I learned a lot. When I’m around Coach Fisher, I just shut up and listen. He’s really, really, really smart. And he took care of me.

Williams even credits his mentors for his recruiting reputation.

People like to say that about me, but one thing is that I’ve had a lot of help and I’ve had elite coaches around to help me recruit, he said. It’s not just me. I have an incredible wife; she builds great relationships with many of our recruits’ parents, and I have great coaches around me.

Williams will now have the opportunity to work for and learn from Sanders, who is jumping to the Power 5 level after winning SWAC Coach of the Year honors the past two years.

It’s challenging, but I like change and I like a challenge, Williams said of starting a new job. I’m around a lot of elite coaches, so they make my job a lot easier. If I don’t know, I can just sit back and just watch. It’s not extremely difficult when you’re around elite coaches. My father taught me growing up that it is much better to appear intelligent than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. Often I just sit back and learn by watching the older coaches who have done it much longer than me.