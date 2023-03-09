Sports
DE coach Nick Williams excited for new challenge with CU Buffs – BuffZone
It wasn’t that long ago that Colorado defensive points coach Nick Williams played college football. As a result, he knows how to attract the attention of the players.
An up-and-coming young coach already known for his recruiting success, Williams routinely shows young players movies of NFL stars.
I remember being a player, said Williams, who played with Georgia from 2008-12. (During filming sessions) I wasn’t really cooped up or you didn’t have my undivided attention because I was young and distracted until you turned on an NFL tape because that’s where I saw myself. When I watched the NFL movie, I was all in.
I know, hey if you take a defensive end and wind up Von Miller (movie), man, now you’ve got their attention. That’s where they want to go eventually, so I try to use NFL tape as much as possible.
Freshman CU head coach Deion Sanders has packed his coaching staff with experience. Williams doesn’t have much yet, but there’s something about him that Sanders liked from the start and it could be his ability to interact with young players while also absorbing knowledge from his mentors.
After his playing career, Williams became an assistant assistant at Georgia and then went to Texas A&M as a defensive analyst before being hired at CU this winter for his first full-time job as an on-field coach.
While working at Georgia, Williams met Sanders when he recruited Sanders’ sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Shedeur is now CU’s quarterback, and Shilo is expected to transfer this summer to safety for the Buffs. During that recruiting visit to Georgia, Sanders told Williams he wanted to hire him one day.
I can’t lie, I’ve been thinking about it for years and I was hoping I’d get the chance to come, Williams said. God answered those prayers and I got the call.
Williams is much better prepared for the track now than he was then, having spent the last several years working for coaches Kirby Smart (at Georgia) and Jimbo Fisher (at Texas A&M), who won national championships. He is especially grateful for the past two seasons at A&M.
Coach Fisher, he’s a brilliant offensive mind, Williams said. I love watching movies with Coach Fisher just to hear the offensive perspective on why they do things. And then when I talk to (CU defensive coordinator Charles) Kelly, his take on how to stop doing what they want to do.
I was in an incredible situation with Coach Fisher. I learned a lot. When I’m around Coach Fisher, I just shut up and listen. He’s really, really, really smart. And he took care of me.
Williams even credits his mentors for his recruiting reputation.
People like to say that about me, but one thing is that I’ve had a lot of help and I’ve had elite coaches around to help me recruit, he said. It’s not just me. I have an incredible wife; she builds great relationships with many of our recruits’ parents, and I have great coaches around me.
Williams will now have the opportunity to work for and learn from Sanders, who is jumping to the Power 5 level after winning SWAC Coach of the Year honors the past two years.
It’s challenging, but I like change and I like a challenge, Williams said of starting a new job. I’m around a lot of elite coaches, so they make my job a lot easier. If I don’t know, I can just sit back and just watch. It’s not extremely difficult when you’re around elite coaches. My father taught me growing up that it is much better to appear intelligent than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. Often I just sit back and learn by watching the older coaches who have done it much longer than me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buffzone.com/2023/03/08/football-de-coach-nick-williams-excited-for-new-challenge-with-cu-buffs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beauty giant Sephora opens London store as part of UK return
- ‘The Great British Bake Off Musical’ arrives in London’s West End | Smart News
- DE coach Nick Williams excited for new challenge with CU Buffs – BuffZone
- IWD 2023 Fashion Voice: From Her Point of View
- Oath of Manik Saha: Manik Saha takes an oath as Tripura CM; PM Modi and Amit Shah attend swearing-in ceremony
- $2.04 billion lottery winner buys $25.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills | Los Angeles
- Bursa Malaysia and London Stock Exchange Partner to Launch Sustainability Reporting Platform | News | Eco-Enterprise
- Spotify reveals more opportunities and features for creators while on stream — Spotify
- The UK has a “geographical” obligation to the Ukrainians
- No elections until Imran Khan is held accountable: Maryam Sharif
- The question of the postponement of the elections arises, the past and present attitude of Jokowi
- Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol dies aged 87 | Ents & Arts News