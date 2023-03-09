Dylan Larkin leads daily fantasy hockey games

It’s a light Wednesday for the NHL, but of course with the TNT doubleheader. However, besides those two matches that are broadcast on national television, we only have one other match. Hey, you can still play DFS even with just three games on the list. Here are some guys to target and avoid for your DFS setups.

GOALIE

Ville Husso, DET vs. CHI ($33): Husso has been up and down, but over his last 11 starts he has a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage. This game has a good chance of being one of the “up” days for Husso. The Blackhawks averaged just 2.48 goals and 26.8 shots per game.

GOALKEEPER TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs MIN ($34): The situation in goalkeeping is bleak on Wednesday. Hellebuyck has been strong this season, but lately he has been slipping. Over his last four starts, the American has a 5.59 GAA and .844 save percentage. The Wild has not been good offensively, but this is about not risking Hellebuyck’s salary with his recent performances.

CENTRE

Dylan Larkin, IT vs. CHI (24): Larkin has been signed on long term with the Red Wings, and with good reason. He has 59 points in 62 games and has 191 shots on the net. The Blackhawks are in the bottom 10 in GAA and shots at net are allowed per game, and only one spot above the bottom 10 in penalty kill percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Trevor Zegras, ANA at VAN ($17): As I said, it’s a bleak goalkeeping situation, and that means it’s a little less definitive for me to find players I want to avoid. Zegras, for his part, is on his way for the second leg of a back-to-back. Thatcher Demko has had a bad year, but in three starts since returning from injury he has a 2.35 GAA and a 0.937 save percentage. Maybe that points to something.

WING

Andrei Kuzmenko, VAN vs. ANA ($17): Surprisingly, Kuzmenko has a 25.7 shooting percentage in his first season after coming over from the KHL, and that’s hard to sustain. And yet he scored seven goals in his last nine games. He still has to slow down. Regardless of the potential for regression to the average, the Ducks are last in GAA and shots at net are allowed per game, and they are also on the second night of a back-to-back.

Story continues

Nino Niederreiter, WPG vs MIN ($17): Moving to Winnipeg has been successful for Niederreiter so far. He is on top and on a three game point streak. De Wild is on his way for the second leg of a back-to-back and Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start. He has a save percentage of 2.81 GAA and .905.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Boldy, MIN at WPG ($18): Let’s just say Hellebuyck is looking a bit better and getting back on track. He has a .919 save percentage on the season, even with his struggles. The Jets also have a top-five penalty kill and Boldy has more than half his points tallied with the extra man.

Frank Vatrano, ANA at VAN ($17): Vatrano has had some bad luck with the puck, as he scored 15 goals on 182 shots at the net in 64 games. For all the goalkeeping troubles the Canucks have had, they have only allowed 31.4 shots at the net per game. Also, Vatrano only averages 1:36 per game on the power play, meaning he won’t see much of the Canucks’ league-worst penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. ANA ($20): Hughes averages a whopping 4:09 per game with the extra man, good for a whopping 28 power play points. The Ducks aren’t last in penalty-kill percentage like they are in GAA. No, the Ducks are in 30th place. Of course, that’s still terrible, and Anaheim is also in the second leg of a back-to-back.

Moritz Seider, IT vs. CHI ($17): Seider isn’t quite at the pace of his Calder-winning campaign, but he has 32 points and 104 shots at net in 63 games. He also blocked 154 shots for good measure. The Blackhawks have allowed 33.7 shots at the net per game, and chances are Petr Mrazek, a former Wing, is in the net ahead of them. He has a 3.74 GAA and .891 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at WPG ($20): Spurgeon has scored nine goals this season, but only one in his last 18 games. He had 40 points in 65 games last year, but only has 27 in 64 this season as he runs out of power play time. The Wild is in the second leg of a back-to-back, and that’s enough to worry me.

Seth Jones, CHI at DET ($19): Jones doesn’t have much talent left around him, which can’t help his offensive advantage. He is no longer in line because, say, Patrick Kane or Max Domi is gone. He just doesn’t have them around to help offensively. Husso has been better at home this season, although he only has a .907 save percentage there overall. He does, however, have a .916 save percentage over his last 11 starts.