



CLARKSVILLE, TN On a cold winter afternoon in 1945, Bea Lowe, a super-dynamic little redhead, hurried into a gymnasium on the Austin Peay State College campus. Everyone in that small, sweat-smelling building recognized her as the girl’s physical education instructor, but on this particular day she headed straight for a group of lanky young men. The boys, casually standing next to the bleachers, probably surrounded the popular teacher and excitedly told her that Austin Peay was restarting his men’s basketball program. World War II had put intercollegiate sports on hold for the past two years, but the governors would soon return to the hardwood courts. All they needed was a new coach. Bea Lowe, a professor at Austin Peay, agreed to take charge of the men’s team in 1945 and is still remembered as the only female head coach of an all-men’s team, wrote Charles M. Waters in his book, The First Fifty Years of Austin Peay State University. Seventy-eight years later, Lowe’s name is almost never mentioned on campus. Her historic achievement is hidden in old yearbooks and yellowed clippings from the student-run Austin Peays newspaper The All-State. But with today, March 8, declared International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements, the university is honoring this athletic pioneer by reviving her forgotten story, according to its website. Super dynamic little redhead Lowe arrived in Austin Peay in 1941 as a physical education instructor for girls. Her husband, Dr. Marvin Lowe, chaired the university’s history department, but students were more impressed with Ms. Lowe, who had trained in Denmark, graduated from Colorado State College, and taught at Shurtleff College in Illinois. According to a 1943 article in The All State, Lowe was a super-dynamic little redhead with personality plus (the plus is for the love of the students) who runs through school happily calling herself Mrs. Dr. After studying recreation and exercise in Europe, she transformed the physical education department at Austin Peays, The All State reported, by introducing students to strange equipment, such as a soccer ball, shuffleboard, badminton complete with two nets and other equipment, volleyball, basketball, paddle tennis, field ball, pateca, indoor horseshoes, indoor bowling, darts, table tennis Lowe’s arrival in Austin Peay coincided with the early years of World War II, when most of the college’s male students left to fight. Then, in 1943, the War Department sent hundreds of naval cadets to Austin Peay for training. An obstacle course was built on the football field, and one afternoon Lowe led her female students through the same grueling military training. Recently, I peered shyly out of my mole hole at the football field and was surprised to encounter a very engaging, if astonishing, sight, The All State reported. Girls Run the Naval Cadets Obstacle Course However, after a brief chat with some of my Earth friends, I learned that Mrs. Lowe had just started the annual physical education program with a bang. The Return of the Govs In 1945, as the war in Europe and Asia came to an end, the Allies made every effort to achieve a lasting victory. That meant that while the home front slowly tried to revive a pre-war sense of normalcy with the return of competitive sports, only a few qualified men remained in the US to oversee these young teams. In A History of Austin Peay State University: 1806-2002, Drs. Richard Gildrie and Howard Winn wrote that gender roles changed in many ways during the war. The absence of male instructors and athletic coaches resulted in the frequent suspension of intercollegiate athletic competitions. In 1945, it was almost unthinkable for a woman to lead a men’s basketball team, but that’s exactly what happened in Austin Peay when Lowe became head coach of the Governors. She led her young team to some wins, but more importantly, according to Gildrie and Winn, she certainly made history as the female head coach of an all-male basketball team.

