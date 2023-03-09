Duke’s Rally in the ninth inning falls short against Northeastern





Next game: Wake up Boss 3/10/2023 | 16.00 hours ACCNX Mar. 10pm (Fri) / 4pm Wake up Boss DURHAM Duke Baseball (9-4) had the tying runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday, but failed to carry the run and fell to Northeastern (9-1), 2-1 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. freshman Gabriel Nard fell to 0-1 on the season, allowing two runs to be scored after relieving the pitcher’s duties Aaron Beasley in the 1st inning. The Blue Devils open ACC play this weekend as host of No. 5 Wake Forest at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. HOW IT HAPPENED Northeastern broke the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth with a two-out double to center left to score a pair, 2-0.

Duke took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, thanks Jay Beshears hit a solo home run to left field, 2-1. COMMENTS Senior Jason White recorded two innings of two-hit baseball to start Wednesday’s game. He knocked out three Huskies before giving the ball Adam Boucher in the third inning.

freshman Andrew Fischer extended his hitting streak to nine games with his second-inning single. QUOTES “I thought it was a really good college baseball game. Two good clubs went hand-in-hand and fought hard. I told our team we’ll look back and acknowledge that we didn’t do some things with our situational hitting late in the game. We probably had didn’t have to bat in the bottom of the ninth and that came back to bite us.” Head coach Chris Pollard about the quality of baseball tonight.

"Both teams that came this midweek hit over .300 on the year. This was a really good offense playing at a really high level. They are among the top scoring teams in the country. Two unearned runs and we had those two We didn't have to give runs, but we threw well and fought well." On the strong pitching performance heading into the weekend. NEXT ONE Duke opens conference play at Durham Bulls Athletic Park this weekend, hosting No. 5 Wake Forest for a three-game set. The first throw is scheduled for 4 p.m

