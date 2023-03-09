No. 2 Hermantown floats past Luverne, into State Boys Hockey semifinals





Defending Class A state champion, seeded second, Hermantown opened Wednesday’s 79th Boys State High School Hockey Tournament, beating Luverne 6-0 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. This is the Hawks’ fourth consecutive appearance at a state tournament and ninth in the past ten seasons. Hermantown head coach Patrick Andrews described this year as “kind of uncharted territory. Guys losing and guys leaving early, which doesn’t happen very often in our program. And I thought these guys did great from the start. It took six minutes for Hermantown’s first shot of the game to be registered. On their second shot, Aaron Evjen scored the first goal of the tournament to give Hermantown a 1–0 lead. Evjen scored the winning goal in the Section 7A semi-final to lift the Hawks past Hibbing/Chisholm 3-2. “It’s a great feeling to stand up for my team when they need me. I have to give credit to my linemates again, Sam Swenson and Mason Sundbom. They made great plays for me and I just buried it,” senior striker Evjen said. A minute later it was 3-0 Hawks with River Freeman and Evan Gunderson each finding the back of the net. Luverne brought up a tough defense in the second period, not allowing any more goals and holding Hermantown to just eight shots. The Hawks would lead 24-9 in shots after two frames. “It was kind of ironic to put Hermantown back on and just know how much it means to the city to come to this tournament and the memories we have with Hermantown. Challenge them in 2014 and then take them to overtime in 2017, then fight them again today. So we now have a history,” Luverne head coach Phil Paquette told me. In the third, Wyatt Carlson scored his 21st goal of the season to make it 4–0, then Dallas Vieau scored his 22nd of the season on a power play. George Peterson hit the nail in the coffin. Beating Luverne 49-13 Hermantown would secure the 6-0 victory. “It’s great. I mean, the whole team works all the time, practicing 24/7, in and out. We get the job done,” said sophomore forward River Freeman. Senior defenseman George Peterson added: “We’re playing the Xcel week now, so it’s a good feeling.” The Class A semifinals are set for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. The Hawks (26-2-1) face No. 3 Mahtomedi. For the full bracket, Click here. For related stories: Hermantown boys’ hockey State hockey

