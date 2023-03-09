Jenny Odell welcomes the spiral

What if you imagined that you were actually born at just the right time?Jenny Odell, artist and author, poses during a video call from her home in Oakland, California, pausing to smile. It was just days before the publication of her new book,Saving time: discovering life beyond the clock,her sequel to her 2019 bestsellerHow to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, the accidental book of the pandemic. WhereHow to do nothing was a treatise on diverting time away from the productivity-industrial complex and towards some stronger stuff, Odell’s latest goes even further. It’s a kind of compendium about time itself, one that tries to take a less depressing and deterministic view of the climate future.

How would that change how you felt about it [the future]? she asks as our conversation moves toward a chapter where she challenges readers to imagine being born at just the right time. For example, it doesn’t make the future any less scary. But that makes it feel more like a field of possibilities in which many paths are possible.

It’s the kind of hypothetical reframing away from idle nostalgia and nihilism that a therapist might pose or read in a self-help book. Odell can sometimes read like a therapist or self-help writer. Much more often, she is neither. Her non-fiction work is too complicated to break down into a ten-step plan to change your life. In fact, I’m having a hard time summarizing it here. The above chapter also covers fire shortage, Shell and BP, Smokey Bear, authorRobert Nixons concept of slow violence, the Anthropocene, 19th century slave plantation owner Henry Lascelles, the work of feminist poet Hlne Cixous, Maori writerNadine Anne Hura,climate writerKate Aaronoff,and the hot dog man fromI think you should leave. (The approach has earnedSave time an early oneopponent.)

Order at Bookshop. Courtesy of Penguin Random House.

The stubbornness of the work is inherent in the design, but that stubbornness is also just Odell’s wiring.Save timestrives for a more expansive, nonlinear view of time itself, an important endeavor, she argues, because regular old time has left us feeling caught between our jobs and ecological disaster. Think about the ideasSave timewas difficult, she says, more than her first book and more than the actual writing. I remember thinking, why didn’t I write a book about table tennis? she says. But then I thought, if I wrote a book about table tennis, I would somehow find a way to make table tennis about the most pressing questions. Somehow I would find a way to make it really complicated.

Her struggles with complications honestly and straightforwardly contributed to what madeHow to do nothing a bestseller. His frankness in the face of daunting challenges made it quotable, if not easily digestible, and in that way the book succeeded in deepening popular thinking about its subjects. There was a time in the sloppier parts of the pandemic when it seemed like a new article appeared every week on how to live noworphan back to Odell’s work. The book itself appeared in strange commercial places, the true (and ironic, in this case) hallmark of a work that captures the zeitgeist. One of my colleagues remembered seeing the floral covertraded next to day planners at the Paper Source.

Save timealso reflects the subject’s complications while retaining that signature hopeful sincerity. Odell is interested in the moments when everyday life becomes entangled in the structural beams that shape it. She’s set herself the task not so much of untangling it as painting the beams and the knots red and yellow so that they really pop when held together. Even her own assumptions get a fresh coat.

I just felt like there were some blind spots in there How to do nothing. And when I knew what those people were saying, I went inSave time, she says. As I was writing about these horribly exploitative systems and power relations where things have worked for me, I felt there was also a moral investigation going on that I think was necessary. But it was hard.

For example, the set piece from her life that inspired the bookHow to do nothingthe volunteer-run rose garden in Oakland that was a sanctuary for her when the noise online got too loud after the 2016 election. Her ability to do nothing in the garden’s space, Odell writes, isn’t as readily available to black people , often enduring suspicion while attempting to exist in nature, making what is considered an escape to some actually more fraught and physically dangerous than any. online forum. It is also not as easily accessible for people with certain disabilities. Can a natural respite be a true haven if it isn’t for everyone?

Save times questions are somehow even more thorny than hisHow to do nothingand the answers also seem more elusive. It doesn’t sound quite right to say that I answered the questions [I set out to answer], says Odell. That sounds like you’re closing a circle, but it’s more like a spiral. Like, well, I sort of answered them, but when I answered them, I realized it was a different question, and now that’s my question. And I will continue with that.