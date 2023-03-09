Hoffman opens NCAA championships with giant slalom individual title

LAKE PLACID, NY Making her first start in an NCAA Championships event, Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the individual women’s giant slalom title, the first women’s GS crown for the program since 2010, and marked three Utah Ski Team All-America appearances on the first day of the 2023 NCAA Championships at Whiteface Mountain.

Utah is third in the team standings (115 points), just behind number two Denver (117.5 points) and leader Colorado (139.5 points). Teams will now focus on the men’s and women’s 10K freestyle races, which start at 8 a.m. MT on Thursday from Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Hoffman’s individual championship was the 14e all-time women’s individual GS title in Utah, and the first in either gender since Endre Bjertness stood on the men’s GS podium in 2016. It also goes down in the books as the 81st individual NCAA Championship won by a Utah skier in all disciplines.

Along with Hoffman’s result earning her All-America First Team, Kate Parker posted 10e in the women’s race to earn the All-America Second Team, Parker has been awarded the All-America tab for the fourth straight year. In men’s GS, Utah’s Gustavus Vollo took home second-team honors after a seventh-place result, earning his fourth career All-America award.

“We have put ourselves in a good position with Nordic and slalom coming up,” said chief alpine coach JJ Johnson . “We could have taken a lot of points if the guys had a few more, but we didn’t ski ourselves out either, so we’re right where we need to be. Overall it was good” Madi found a nice spot on her skis and had a lot of confidence. She’s doing great. For Katie, getting All-American was great. It was one of Michelle’s best GS, especially as GS wasn’t her number one event. She skied great.”

Michelle Kerven rounded out the Utah women’s lineup with a 19th-place finishewhile on the male side William Normanseth (21st) And Bjorn Brudevoll (24e) closed out the day for the Utes.

Hoffman was the ninth skier in the running order for the morning run, with a time of 1:04.78, giving her a 1.42 second lead at the break. She was the last skier to leave the gate for the second run and was in the finish area in 1:05.88. It was the field’s second-best afternoon run, placing her ahead of Denver’s Sara Rask in the finals by 1.24 seconds.

It continued a remarkable season for Hoffman, who returned to the college circuit in 2023 after missing much of 2022 plus the Winter Olympics due to injury. Wednesday’s result was her first win in a collegiate giant slalom race, but her second GS win in the past three days. She traveled to Lake Placid for NCAAs after racing on the Nor-Am Cup track, including a GS win for Hoffman on Monday at Stratton Mountain in Vermont.

“It felt pretty special to get my first college GS win today, especially since it was the championship,” said Hoffman. “The snow was firm and the course was fun! I was definitely nervous, but happy to hold it together for the second run after putting myself in the lead.”

The men’s race saw Vøllo race a top-eight run to start the day, before jumping one spot to seventh with a second run shuffling through the field. Normannseth was sixth on the second run, moving up five places from where he was at the break.

Johnson continued: “The lads gave away a little too much time on that first run. There were some nerves trying to put up some points. But I thought Gustav did a great job on both runs, he finds his best position on the field and was 15 hundredths away from a top-four finish. Bjorn and Wilhelm came back and had good second runs. Willy was sixth on the second run. We left just a little too much space from the first run. We have slalom coming up on Friday, maybe our strongest event at the moment.”

Thursday’s freestyle races are expected to take place walker hall , Samuel Henry And Luke Hunters in the men’s lineup for Utah, while the Utes will race an identical Nordic women’s trio from the 2022 NCAA Championships in Sophia Laukli , New McCabe And Sydney Palmer Army .

