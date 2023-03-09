Purdue Football: Charlie Jones combines performance

Charlie Jones came to Indianapolis to prove to NFL GMs that what they saw on the field in 2022 was real. After 3 years of mostly returning kicks, Jones came on the scene in 2022, playing with childhood friend Aidan O’Connell and setting fire to the Big10 defense. He led the country in 110 receptions after collecting a paltry 39 during his first 3 seasons in college football. GMs want to know if he’s a 1-year wonder playing in a system that has yet to produce a prolific NFL receiver despite producing garish stats, or if he’s a legit NFL prospect who has the right home after 2 stops found it. His group performance went a long way in pacifying his critics.

Charlie Jones combines performance

Dimensions

Height: 511

Weight: 175

Arm: 31 5/8

Hand: 9

Evaluation

The Brohm regime was not exactly known for spreading accurate information about boys. Whoever was taking the readings either had a vision problem or was enjoying a bit of propaganda on paper. Purdue listed Jones at 60, 188. I was afraid he would come in at 510, so 511 was good for Charlie. It’s on the short side, but not so short that it can’t function as a wide receiver.

His weight was interesting. I doubt Jones was ever 188 pounds. Based on how he looked this season, there was no way he could find 13 pounds to lose unless he came into the house like an MMA fighter/boxer/wrestler and wrung himself completely dry. That wouldn’t make much sense since NFL GMs would rather have him closer to 190 than closer to 180, and he had to perform well the next day. I’m interested to see what he weighs on Purdues pro day.

His hand size and arm length further cemented his standing in the NFL. It is built as a slot receiver and will mainly play in the next level slot. All in all, his sizes were fine, except he came in a little lighter than expected.

40 yard dash

40 times: 4.43

Split of 10 meters: 1.51

Evaluation

Jones had to run in the 4.4 second mark and did just that. His 10-yard split, perhaps more important for a slot receiver, was also excellent. The advantage Jones has over some of the other slot receivers is his ability to return kicks. These speed figures further support that. He is a legitimate prospect for punt return in the NFL. Granted, you don’t get a lot of punt or punt returns in the NFL these days, but if a punter can’t get enough air under the ball, Jones has the ability to catch the ball and the speed to make something happen.

I’m not sure if these speed numbers did anything to improve his draft slot, but it certainly cemented his place in the draft, if that makes sense.

To jump

Green: 36.5

Wide: 104

Evaluation

Charlie was a middle class show jumper, and for someone his stature that’s not a bad thing. His vert was better than 20 other receivers on the combine. His broad jump was also mid-pack, again, not bad for a 511 slot receiver. He had to prove he was a top athlete, and his speed and jumping numbers proved he was a top athlete. Mission accomplished.

Bank

representatives: 13

I was surprised Jones tried the bench, but credit to the effort. At 175, he was the lightest receiver to show how many times he could repeat 220. His 13 reps were the last in the receiver group, but the man he tied with outweighed him by 24 pounds. Ronnie Bell’s michigan state was the 2nd lightest man to attempt the lifting event, and he weighed 191 and completed 14 reps. Jones has enough power to play in the slot.

Overall evaluation

Jones was probably a 4th or 5th round pick coming into the combine, and will probably be a 4th or 5th round pick coming out of the combine. Above all, he had to show that his physical attributes matched his production in the last season. Basically, he had to run a 4.4 and do well in the other athletic test events, and he accomplished that.

Mission accomplished Jones. He went from a man who wouldn’t sniff the draft to a player who should be drafted in 1 season. Moving from Iowa to Purdue changed the entire trajectory of his life. You like to see it.