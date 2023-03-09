Men’s tennis defeats Nicholls in Southland Opener





Next game: against Samford 3/11/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon March 11 (Sat) / 1pm in return for Samford History THIBODAUX, La. The New Orleans Privateers men’s tennis team took the lead early and never relented as they opened Southland play on Wednesday afternoon with a 7-0 victory against the Nicholls Colonels at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. New Orleans (6-4, 1-0 SLC) got off to a fast start in doubles. Matthew Armbruster And Karim Al-Amin were the first off the track with a 6-1 win in flight three. The other two courts were closely contested, but the hijackers’ duo Esp Lagarde And Lilian Dubois held off Harry Collins and Ilian Borlee for a 6-4 victory. The game in flight two was tied at 5-5 when the double point was decided. In singles, the top of the rotation kept momentum against Nicholls (5-6, 0-1 SLC). Al-Amin and Max Heinzel were two of the first three games to finish. Al-Amin won 6-1, 6-0 and Heinzel scored a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Dubois continued his impressive singles streak with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in flight five. He has now won six singles in a row and is 7-1 a year. Armbruster had to pull off two heavy sets, but against Griffin Babineaux he was more than up to the task. Armbruster won 7-5, 6-4. The remaining two matches went to three-set super tiebreaks. Lagarde came back from a set down to take the second to win the third 11-9. Luke Jojan ended the sweep when he recorded a 10-8 tiebreak in the third. NEXT ONE The Privateers go to Rice to join the 64e Ralph O’Connor Rice Invitation. The Privateers play Samford at 1pm on Saturday and host Owls at 11am on Sunday SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@PrivateersTNon Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likeHairdressers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

