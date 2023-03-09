Commonwealth duo lead Uganda team to Djibouti for East African senior table tennis





Overview: The 2023 East Africa Regional Table Tennis Championship is a precursor to the 2023 Africa Senior Championships, the World Table Tennis Championships, the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 All Africa Games. Event: 2023 East Africa Regional Senior Table Tennis Championship

2023 East Africa Regional Senior Table Tennis Championship Dates: 9 e 12 e March

9 12 March Host country: Djibouti Teenagers Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala, two of the four players who represented Uganda at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, are back on national duty. The duo are part of the six-man team that will represent Uganda at the 2023 East Africa Regional Seniors Table Tennis Championship in Djibouti. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Jemimah Nakawala in action during the Olympic Games Nangonzi and Nakawala, both students at Mbogo High Schools, are joined by Shanitah Namaala. The boys team consists of Benjamin Achuma (Ndejje University), Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi (Kibuli SS) and Imran Luwooza (Mbogo Colleges). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Benjamin Achuma in practice (Credit: David Isabirye) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi during table tennis practice Unfortunately, due to financial problems, the team traveled minus a head coach. They departed from Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday, August 8e March 2023 on board Ethiopian Airlines via two different batches. The boys left at 4:25 AM, followed by the girls at 11:55 AM. The team will compete against Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The championship is a precursor to the 2023 Africa Senior Championships, the World Table Tennis Championships, the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 All Africa Games. With God’s will, we will bring back a good medal for our country. The team is very good. It was selected through the fair and transparent round robin system where 11 men and 11 women from the Table Tennis super league division all played against each other last Sunday. We are very grateful to the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) for helping this team. And we are very happy to have colleagues in these bodies who are understanding enough to sympathize with the players and resolve the plight of these very dedicated Ugandan national team players who sacrifice so much for our country. We are confident that the players have good concentration and focus on the games in Djibouti. Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) | Credit: David Isabirye The team events started on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and will end the following day. The singles competition starts on Saturday 11.00e March and climax on Sunday 12e March. Team composition: Girls: Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SSS)

Parvin Nangonzi (Kibuli SSS)

Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo High School) Boys: Benjamin Achuma (University of Ndejje)

Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi (Kibuli SSS)

Imran Luwooza (Mbogo College) Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kawowo.com/2023/03/09/commonwealth-duo-leads-team-uganda-to-djibouti-for-east-africa-table-tennis-seniors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos