Cricket match or political rally? BJP buys tickets, Modi, Albanian go on a ‘lap of honor’
New Delhi:Before the start of the India-Australia cricket match on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a “lap of honor” around Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They were on a chariot-like vehicle, made from a golf cart, on which was written the message ‘Friendship through cricket’.
In addition to taking this lap around the stadium named after him, Modi was shown a photo of himself by Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is Modi’s first visit to this stadium after it has been refurbished and renamed.
As some commentators have noted, the event resembled a political rally more than a cricket match. One of the main reasons for this seems to be that 80,000 tickets for the first day of this test match, as the Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar has reported, have been bought by the BJP. The stadium can hold about 1,30,000 people.
Four BJP MLAs from Gujarat confirmed that The wire that they have been instructed to buy tickets for the match. One MLA said he bought 12,000 tickets himself. BookMyShow, where the tickets were sold, declined to comment when contacted The wire.
Arjun Modhwadia, a Congress MLA from Gujarat, criticized the BCCI for allowing this kind of politicization of a cricket match. “To reduce a great sport like cricket to a political spectacle is ridiculous,” he said The wire. By buying tickets in this way, he continued, the BJP reduced the contest to political jubilation and showmanship.
Fans arriving from abroad have reportedly struggled to get tickets for this particular match. The only seats that members of the public could get tickets for were ABC news reported, from which the match would be barely visible. Only after insistence did some more tickets become available for Australians. “A box office will be set up at the stadium for Aussie fans to purchase tickets,” Cricket Australia tweeted.
Ahead of the VIP visit, the streets of Ahmedabad were cleaned and also littered with posters, some welcoming Albanians and others speaking of a ‘vibrant Gujarat’.
Questions were raised in Australia as to why the country supported India’s governing party in this way.
“Because Gujurat is a dry state in India, you cannot drink beer during the fourth test in Ahmedabad. But if you like cricket with a touch of fascist ostentation then the climactic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad is for you,” says cricket writer. Gideon Haigh signed up The Australianin an article entitled “Why Do We Tolerate the Intolerant?”.
Haigh also brought up Modi’s dubious human rights record, especially during the 2002 Gujarat riots:
Usman Khawaja [an Australian cricketer] will be necessary to shake hands with the man in charge of the city when, 21 years ago, hundreds of his co-religionists were slaughtered and tens of thousands displaced in the pogroms following the burning Godhra train while security forces mysteriously remained inactive. Strange that there is such sensitivity in Australia that Khawaja is anywhere near a can of VB [a beer]but no one here cares about being placed in uneasy proximity with a political leader whose entire career has been marked by demonizing and dispossessing Indian Muslims,” he wrote.
ABC news also spoke of how the cricket match, like other parts of the visit, appeared to be a PR exercise. “It is unheard of to see the Prime Minister’s face appearing so prominently at an international sporting event in Australia, in fact it would probably be frowned upon by many sporting fans,” the website’s report said. “But in India, where Mr. Albanese is going on tour this week, the Modi government is putting on a show.”
