Nebraska Football has a bona fide social media star in its midst





Since arriving on campus, Matt Rhule has made quite a few changes to Nebraska’s football program. Among those many changes is the number of new players brought into the coaching staff that they feel fit their culture and needs. One of those new players is none other than Florida Gators linebacker Chief Borders; who could make a name for himself in more ways than one. Naturally, Nebraska football coaches hope that the Borders can make an impact on the field. But it is also possible that he can positively influence the program as a true social media star. For his part, he clearly enjoys what he does on TikTok, but as part of someone who is multi-talented and doesn’t want to be defined as one type of person. That Borders is the permanent social media star of the Nebraska football team came out during Monday’s press conference with Rhule, tight boss Thomas Fidone and Borders. The press conference shed quite a bit of light on the “new” Huskers program, especially in how Nebraska culture has changed under the new staff. But it also served to introduce Borders and his unique talents to the public. Rhule briefly mentioned that his new linebacker is a “TikTok star,” but it’s clear he wasn’t exaggerating. One of the newest additions to the Nebraska football program has over 14,000 followers and once you look at his profile, it’s not hard to figure out why. Matt Rhule calls Chief Borders a ‘Tik Tok star’. Borders: “I’m a soccer player. I’m definitely a student-athlete. I like to just have fun. I don’t like to pigeonhole myself. I like to have new experiences.” pic.twitter.com/s4nxrldYAK — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 6, 2023 Of the many videos that the Nebraska football player posted gives my personal favorite a five-second glimpse into his mindset when he comes to Lincoln. It’s one of those sarcastic and funny bits that also help make Borders and transfer players in general really human. The video uses the popular social media trick of having recycled audio to match the situation and Borders lip-synching the words “am I scared? No…I’m scared” with a small smile. A caption is superimposed over the video: “when it’s your third coaching staff in two years.” That’s the type of video that seems to help fans understand what someone transferring to another school is really going through, even as they try to embrace all the changes. It’s not hard to imagine other college athletes seeing that kind of video and absolutely liking it. Although he has only been a member of the Nebraska football program for a few months, it seems that Chief Borders has found a way to stand out from the crowd and showcase his personality in a way that can help Husker fans connect with him and his teammates to go. .

