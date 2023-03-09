Markus Gnthardt and Anke Huber successful double Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament directors

A powerful combination is behind the success of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, as Markus Günthardt and Anke Huber have been a successful tournament director duo since 2005. In an interview with Porsche Newsroom, the tournament director and operational tournament director talk about the continued success of the world-class event at the Porsche Arena, the feel-good factor for the players and the responsibility the star-studded tournament has for Germany’s youth tennis players.

Anke, Markus, the first service at the 46e Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be broadcast in five weeks. What can visitors particularly look forward to?

Anne Huber: “Tennis of the highest class, as always at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Starting with Iga Swiatek, the title holder and number 1 in the world, numerous top stars will once again be in action in the Porsche Arena this year. Fans are waiting for extra thrills and excitement as last year’s runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and reigning Australian Open champion returns to Stuttgart.”

Marcus Gunhardt: “And we also have other Top 10 players here, like Caroline Garcia who won the 2022 WTA Finals, and Coco Gauff. The 18-year-old American is one of the young and successful players who represent the future of women’s tennis. We are also delighted that Emma Raducanu is once again participating in the Porsche Arena. As Porsche’s brand ambassador, the 2021 US Open champion actually has a home game. As the entry deadline is at the end of March, we expect other Top 10 players to add their names to the list.”









Marcus Gnthardt

How do you manage to have almost the entire Top 10 appear in Stuttgart year after year?

Anke Huber: “We look forward to every player joining us, be it number one or number 50. Over the years I have built up a good personal relationship with most of them. I don’t have to convince the players who have already been here of the quality of our tournament. They know exactly what to expect. They know their way around and if they need anything, they know who to turn to. For them it is like coming home. They keep telling us how good they feel here. For us, that is the best compliment there is.”

Marcus Gunhardt: “Looking at the list of stars who have confirmed their participation is proof to me that the total package we offer the players is perfect. We’re not one of the really big tournaments, we don’t have the biggest prize money and we don’t have the most points in the world rankings, but nevertheless the best players in the world come to us. It’s a fantastic statement that tells us they enjoy being here.”

Is that perhaps also due to the fact that they can win a fantastic sports car as the main prize in Stuttgart?

Markus Günthardt: “Certainly. The winner’s car has been part of the tournament’s tradition and DNA since the first Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 1978. This year a fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo awaits the winner. All top players would have no problem buying a Porsche themselves, but that’s not the point. What makes the winner’s car so desirable is the prospect of rewarding themselves for an exceptional week-long performance and victory in the final. There is no better motivation.”

The main draw of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is ​​traditionally Grand Slam level. What’s your secret to success?

Markus Günthardt: “Simply put, we offer the players the conditions in which they can perform optimally. It starts with the excellent practice facilities they find here and ends with the packed arena with a fantastic atmosphere. I have to give a big compliment to the crowd in Stuttgart, because the atmosphere in the Porsche Arena is fantastic, whether there’s a qualifier or a Top 10 player on the pitch. The players really appreciate that.”

Anne Huber: “The feel-good factor also plays a major role. The players stay in the hotel right next to the arena and can walk to training and matches. It’s so nice to see that they feel at home here and that they keep coming back. For many players, Stuttgart is a fixture when planning their season. It gives us a certain pride. And we try to respond to every wish of the players.”









Anne Huber

By handing out wildcards, you also give German youngsters the chance to compete against the world’s best. Is that important to you now?

Anke Huber: “It is always nice to have so many top stars here. But as a tournament in Germany, we also have a responsibility towards German juniors. It is a responsibility that we are happy to take on. To get to the top, talented youngsters also have to play the major tournaments. By giving them qualifying wildcards, or even wildcards, we give them the chance to gain important experience for their later careers against the world’s best players. All decisions are made together with national coach Barbara Rittner and the German tennis association.”

What experiences have you had with this way of raising talented youngsters?

Anke Huber: “Our young players have always done well in the Porsche Arena in recent years and have seized their opportunities. Last year, Eva Lys and Nastasja Schunk both received a qualifying wild card and then played their way into the main draw. It was an impressive performance as qualifying is always strong here as well. Eva then even won the first round against a Top 40 player. We will therefore continue on the same path and give young German players a platform where they can also show themselves in the future.”

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix traditionally offers its visitors an attractive off-court program of side events. Something new this year?

Markus Günthardt: “New this year is the Racket Sports World in the public village of the tournament. On all nine days of the event, visitors in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle will be offered a wide range of interesting activities with an emphasis on tennis, padel, table tennis, badminton and touch tennis. People who buy a ticket for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix also have free access to the Racket Sports World. For the first time, however, there are also separate tickets for the public village with all the exciting activities.”

How important are such side events for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix?

Markus Günthardt: “They are very important from my point of view, because we want our spectators to spend all day in the arena. But we can’t expect them to sit in the stands playing tennis for ten hours. We therefore have to create the conditions with attractive activities in which they enjoy being in the arena for so long. And another important point is that we want to cater specifically to families, and they don’t always have the same interests. By offering a wide colorful mix of activities, we hope there is something for everyone. The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix must remain an event for the whole family.”

