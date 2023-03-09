No. 11 Tech beats UMass Lowell for eighth straight win





4 UMass Lowell

UML



2-9 7 Winner Virginia Tech

VT



11-2 4 7 Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

UMass Lowell

UML

0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 4 6 1

Virginia Tech

VT

1 0 2 1 1 1 0 1 X 7 10 0 W: Sentlinger, Andrew (1-0)

L: Venice, Frankie (0-1)

S: Hurney, Jonah (1)

SWARTSBURG Led by the sophomores Carson DeMartinis 4-for-4 afternoon on Wednesday, the No. 11 Virginia Tech baseball team cleaned up its eighth consecutive win to finish UMass Lowell, 7-4, to beat the teams’ two-game midweek set at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. DeMartini scored his second career four-hit game (his first since March 2022), directing four hits around the yard and also walking the third inning. Tech’s Preseason All-American third baseman contributed a pair of RBI hits during the sixth and eighth innings, the latter of which set up a critical insurance run that strengthened the Hokies’ 7-4 lead with three outs to go. Continuing one of the best hitting streaks in the nation, fifth-year outfielder Chris Cannizzaro hit three or more hits for the seventh consecutive game and finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Since February 26, Cannizzaro, who led all NCAA Division I players in hits on Wednesday, went 25-for-38 (.658) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 runs and 13 RBIs. Virginia Tech (11-2) scored on six of its eight offensive innings to build a 5-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning. DeMartini and Cannizzaro combined for seven of the Hokies’ 10 hits Jack Hurley introduced two runscoring ground balls that resulted in three runs (via two RBIs and an error). After a scheduled one-inning start Kiernan Higgins rookie left handed Andrew Sentlinger went up six, down six for Tech and ended his performance with a swinging fastball strikeout from Robert Gallagher. Fellow left-hander Gun Umberger supported Sentlinger’s winning line with three strikeouts during two scoreless relief innings on the mound, as four Hokies pitchers combined to carry the team the rest of the way. After giving the RBI’s leading fielder pick during the first inning, Hurley arrived with the bases loaded during the third inning and did the same. Of David Bryant He easily scored from third base and shortstop Roddy Hernandez knocked over Conor Kelly at first base while trying to complete the inning-ending double play, allowing Cannizzaro to come home and put Tech ahead 3–0. Hit ninth place, Christian Martin added to the Hokies’ lead during the bottom of the fourth inning, reaching an RBI triple, his third of the 2023 season. DeMartini kept Tech’s offense motorized during the fifth inning, hitting a leadoff single and later scoring the fifth run of the Hokies as Brody Donay became a hit batsman with the bases loaded. UMass Lowell (2-9) snuck into the game during the top of the eighth inning and dug into the freshman’s right hand Griffin Rose . After Stieg walked a pair of River Hawks, Gallagher parked a three-run home run behind the right-center fence, cutting Tech’s lead to 6–4. With UMass Lowell loading the bases behind Gallagher’s home run, Jonah Hurney was tasked with collecting the final four outs of the game, successfully denying the River Hawks its first save of the season. After improving to 9-1 at the current home standings, Virginia Tech is now on track for its best 13-game start to the regular season since the 2013 campaign (11-2). NEXT ONE No. 11 Virginia Tech opens ACC play on Friday, March 10 with the first of three home games against Boston College. The first pitch between the Hokies winners of eight straight games and the Eagles winners of nine games coming into Wednesday is scheduled for 2 p.m. at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park. Gallery: (8/3/2023) BSB: UMass Lowell Game 2

