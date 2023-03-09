Brain cancer survivor Ieuan Hill is allowed to play in the junior cricket final after a backflip in the competition





A junior cricket league in south-east Melbourne has been forced to overturn a ban on a 12-year-old cancer survivor from taking part in his team’s grand final. Ieuan Hill took a month off from playing cricket for the Brighton club when he underwent surgery to remove a golf ball-sized tumor from his brain. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Junior cricket league forced to withdraw after suspension of 12-year-old cancer patient. Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >> When the team of 12-year-olds reached the final, the South East Cricket Association (SECA) stepped in and banned the entire under-14 team because Ieuan had not played enough games as a batsman or bowler. He had only played as a fielder to protect his head on the advice of his neurosurgeon. Ieuan Hill, 12, was in intensive care for a month after a tumor was removed from his brain. Credit: 7NEWS When he learned what had happened to Ieuan and his team, cricketing legend Matthew Hayden offered his support. I heard your story and I just want to tell you a short story the best advice I ever got is from Alan Border he said nothing valuable in life comes easy mate so fight really hard this week we want see you there in that under-14 final, he said in a video message. Former AFL great Garry Lyon also showed his support for Ieuan saying, That’s what’s wrong with the world. That cricket club, come on. Danielle Spence, head of strategy and support for the Cancer Council, told 7NEWS it should be a celebration when kids like Ieuan start exercising again. Let’s help (kids) make sure they can be a part of sport, not put up barriers to make it impossible, she said. Physical activity has been shown to support cancer recovery. For some cancers, it can reduce the risk of recurrence. The South East Cricket Association (SECA) initially banned Ieuan’s entire team for not playing enough games as a batsman or bowler. Credit: 7NEWS The league reversed their decision on Thursday afternoon. SECA has now completed its investigation and appeal in the Hampton Central v Brighton Union Under 14C Semi Final, SECA said. (SECA) has been notified by Hampton Central (within the last 24 hours) that they will not participate in the Grand Final. In view of this development, the SECA board has reconvened and Brighton Union will meet Ormond in the grand final this weekend. The Brighton Union Cricket Club thanked those who supported the team who will face Ormond in the grand final from Friday. – With reporting by Paul Dowsley Local residents evacuated after warning of explosive threat in northern Melbourne Disgusting images emerge of a police officer beating a wheelchair user in front of his door Play video Heartwarming moment rescuers reunite puppies with mother from collapsed building Heartwarming moment rescuers reunite puppies with mother from collapsed building

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/the-ridiculous-reason-cancer-survivor-was-banned-from-playing-in-local-cricket-final-c-9990615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos