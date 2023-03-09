Sports
Boy’s Hockey: Bohmert’s hat-trick helps Mahtomedi beat Alexandria in Class A quarter-finals – Alexandria Echo Press
ST. PAUL – In a rematch of the 2022 MSHSL Class A third-place game, the unseeded Alexandria Cardinals took on the three-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs on Wednesday in a game Mahtomedi helped win thanks to a hat-trick from Corey Bohmert.
Alexandria got the momentum early on with three goals in the first half of the period, but Mahtomedi knocked them out for the rest of the game, eventually winning 6–3 and advancing to the state semifinals.
“I thought the start was good,” said Alexandria head coach Josh Meyers. “I think there were a few timely penalties or missed calls that took some wind out of our sails. And we just lost too many battles.”
“We didn’t win a lot of puck fights, and that was kind of the difference in the game,” Alexandria senior Tyler Kludt said.
Bohmert gave Mahtomedi a 1-0 lead almost four minutes into the game with a goal. Minutes later, an Alexandria goal from Tyler Kludt made it 1-1.
After winning the puck wide, Gavin Olson gave Alexandria the first lead of the game with an unassisted goal with 10:42 left in the first period.
Mahtomedi got a power play opportunity just over a minute later after Alexandria was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating in front of the Mahtomedi bench and student area.
“The explanation I got was that it’s been a rule all season,” said Meyers. “They said they let the first slide on our first goal, but they had to call the second. If he let the first slide, we didn’t know. It’s a pretty easy fix.”
A minute later, Mahtomedi converted the chance to tie the game to 2. Leo Kompelien put Alexandria ahead 3–2 again with a goal with 8:04 left in the first frame.
“Obviously we were pretty excited to be at the state tournament,” senior Henry Ramstorf said. “More than half of our team was here last year, so we have a bit of an idea of what to expect. The younger guys were obviously a bit more excited than us because it was their first experience. During the warm-ups all the fans came from Alexandria to see us play was pretty cool.”
Alexandria took advantage of Mahtomedi’s wrong picks to take the 3-2 lead.
“It was definitely an adrenaline rush,” said Kludt. “It’s kind of what you want to do to start the state tournament, especially as an underdog. It’s been nice to kind of keep them going and give people a reason why we’re here.”
“I’m not even sure anyone was able to count the number of turnovers we had, but they were a lot,” said Mahtomedi head coach Jeff Poeschel. “That’s not a winning formula for anyone. And whether you’re on an experienced team or a brand new team, it’s hard; it’s hard to come in and be comfortable and settle in and play your game. “
But the Zephyrs settled to win and return to the section semifinals.
“We just had to simplify it,” said Carson Mitchell of Mahtomedi. “We can play at this high level, and you know we can deliver anything, and we just need to simplify our whole game, and we’ve found a way to do that.”
Bohmert scored his second goal of the game to tie on 3 with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.
“That one was tough,” Meyers said. “We were certainly on our heels, and we thought we might still be able to go to the dressing room with a lead, but then it was a draw.”
Mahtomedi took a 4-3 lead two minutes into the third period after a goal from Charlie Drage.
“It’s tough, but the last game of our section was exactly like that,” said Meyers. “We were only in the lead then in extra time. We are not saying that we are comfortable in those situations, but we know how to play in those situations.”
Bohmert’s third goal of the game came over with 11:24 in the game to put Mahtomedi up 5–3.
“Corey is about an honest hockey player like you’ll find,” Poeschel said. “He’s a hard worker, humble, skilled, and to be honest, he’s had great opportunities at least in the last month, but he’s been a bit of a snake,” Poeschel said. “I couldn’t be happier that he was rewarded.”
Mitchell scored the last goal of the game with 5:30 left to seal Mahtomedi’s 6-3 win. Mahtomedi ended the game with a 44-16 shot to goal advantage. Charlie Brandt earned victory in net for Mahtomedi, making 13 saves.
Mahtomedi (21-8) will play the No. 2 seed Hermantown (26-2-1) back at 9 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in the state semifinals, while Alexandria (14-13-1) will play Luverne ( 21-7-1) at 10 a.m. on Thursday in a consolation match at the 3M Arena in Mariucci.
"I think we will be better and better prepared," said Kludt. "If we want to stay in the state tournament, we have to win those puck fights."
The winner of the match between Alexandria and Luverne will play for fifth place on Saturday at noon.
