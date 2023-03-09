Sports
Registration opens for 40th Alabama State Games
Registration for the 40th Alabama State Games is now open at www.alagames.com with competitions in 26 sporting events at venues throughout the city of Birmingham and the greater Jefferson County area.
The 40th Alabama State Games will take place June 9 through 11, and event organizers expect 6,000 or more athletes to participate.
Thousands of young people have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement and challenges of learning the values that competitive sports can instill in a person,” said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation/Alabama State Games. “Our potential, like the athletes who compete, is limited only by our imagination,
Imagination has led to the list of games for 2023 with a mix of long-standing games and new events. Equestrian and Esports, for example, are brand new this year, while chess, racquetball and table tennis are making their comeback. Archery, baseball, bowling, swimming and diving, ninja challenges, Miracle League, track and field, and wrestling are also regularly scheduled events with the potential to grow exponentially since the Alabama State Games are back in the Birmingham/Jefferson County area.
A full list of the games can be found at www.alagames.com. An important point to note about the Alabama State Games: They are open to all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.
It all kicks off June 9 with the Athlete Leadership Summit and Opening Ceremony, both held at the Bartow Arena (UAB Campus).
The Athlete Leadership Summit was started as a way to teach the importance of academic excellence, good citizenship, and use and develop the skills learned through athletics into leadership qualities that will be useful later in life.
The Opening Ceremony, which follows at 7pm, is free to the general public and because they have applied to participate and have chosen to participate, a number of athletes will have the opportunity to receive one of 17 scholarships , ranging from $4,000 (two) to $500 (10) and a total of $20,000. To date, Alabama State Games Scholarship Initiative has awarded $335,610 in academic scholarships.
Athletics teach a huge amount of life lessons, but only a handful get to experience life as a professional athlete, Creel said. We have chosen to invest in the future of those athletes who love the game, the camaraderie. Everyone is living a different life right now, and offering us these scholarships is a great opportunity to change the course of someone’s future.
These academic scholarships can be applied to any two- or four-year college, university or trade school of the student’s choice. To be eligible for one of the 17 scholarships, entrants must be registered to participate in the 40th Alabama Games and then attend the opening ceremony on June 9. All registered athletes participating in the Opening Ceremony will receive a commemorative 40th anniversary T-shirt for the Alabama State Games.
The Opening Ceremony, which will be broadcast statewide on the Alabama State Games Sports Network, will begin at 7 p.m. at Bartow Arena and is free to the public. In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Alabama State Games, a special program is being put together by the students and staff of Troy University’s John M. Long School of Music.
The opening ceremony includes the parade of athletes, the lighting of the Olympic flame, the athlete’s oath, and a few surprises themed around the 40th anniversary of the Alabama State Games.
We got a great product here and grew here in the opportunities created for these athletes, Creel said. Our events are built from the ground up and have developed a following that transcends all social, economic and cultural boundaries, forming and fostering a fully inclusive and supportive community where success in any form is encouraged. It’s a great experience to see the faces and smiles brighten and widen every year.
Established at the request of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the ASF Foundation: Home to the Alabama State Games since 1982, is the largest annual multi-sport competition in Alabama. But the focus is on more than just athletics. We continually strive to instill in all our participants and volunteers the importance of leadership and academic excellence.
