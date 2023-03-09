Duperre wins 3 meters on day two of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships





MINNEAPOLIS Texas junior diver Noah Duperre won the men’s 3-meter springboard to mark the second day of competition for Texas Diving on Wednesday on day two of the NCAA Zone D Dive Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. All told, the Longhorns qualified three men at 10 feet and three women at 3 feet. For the second consecutive day, the men’s squad advanced all five divers to a final. Duperre led the way and won the 3-meter with 813.60 points, 35 points ahead of LSU’s runner-up Adrian Abadia Garcia. freshman Nick Harris was fourth with 767.20 points and junior Brendan McCourt placed fifth with 754.25 points and both qualified for the NCAA Championships by finishing in the top nine in the league. sophomore Manuel Borowski scored 711.10 points and finished 12th and senior Andrew Gawin Parigini became 14th with 679.60 points. Duperre, Harris and McCourt have now each qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 1 meter and 3 meter, while Duperre will have the opportunity to add a third event to tomorrow’s platform competition. In the women’s sophomore Hailey Hernandez, junior Bridget O’Neil and senior Jordan Skilkeneach qualified for the NCAA Championships at 1 meter. Hernandez was fourth with 632.80 points, O’Neil scored 623.10 points to finish fifth and Skilken finished seventh with 586.20 points. Hernandez and O’Neil have qualified for the national competition in the 3 meter, while the 1 meter result is Skilken’s first qualifier. Senior Janie Boyle earned 567.45 points to finish 10th, just outside the top-nine for automatic qualification. However, finishing in the top 12 will give her a chance to compete at 1m in the Championships if she earns an automatic qualification on the platform tomorrow. The top 10 women on the platform secure seats at the national meeting. Tomorrow’s women’s platform competition will also feature Skilken and freshman Sarah Carruthers, who will also compete for a championship qualifier in the 3 meters after finishing 11th on Tuesday. The NCAA Zone D Dive Championships conclude on Wednesday, March 9, with the women’s and men’s competing on the platform. The women’s preliminary round begins at 11 a.m. CT and the final begins 15 minutes after the preliminary round ends. For the men, the platform heat begins at 3:15 p.m. CT. and with the final start 15 minutes after the preliminary round has been completed. Men’s 3-meter results (Top 9 qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Noah Duperre (TEXAS) 813.60 2. Adrian Abadia Garcia (TEXAS) 778.60

3. Victor Povner (Texas A&M) 774.75

4. Nick Harris (TEXAS) 767.20

5. Brendan McCourt (TEXAS) 754.25 6. Collier Dyer (Missouri) 752.60

7. Rhett Hensley (Texas A&M) -746.75

8. Takuto Endo (Texas A&M) 745.25)

9. Peter Smithson (SMU) 722.05

——

12. Manuel Borowski (TEXAS) 711.10

14. Andrew Gawin Parigini (TEXAS) 679.60 Women’s 1-meter results (Top 7 qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Chiara Pellacani (LSU) 643.10

2. Helle Tuxen (LSU) 642.55

3. Joy Zhu (Minnesota) 635.55

4. Hailey Hernandez (TEXAS) 632.80

5. Bridget O’Neil (TEXAS) 623.10 6. Montserrat Lavenant (LSU) 607.55

7. Jordan Skiken (TEXAS) 586.20 8. Alyssa Clairmont (Texas A&M) 585.85

9. By Oserao (Minnesota) 573.85

——

10. Janie Boyle (TEXAS) 567.45 List of Texas NCAA Championship qualifiers from NCAA Zone D Diving Women: Hailey Hernandez (1 meter, 3 meters)

Bridget O’Neil (1 meter, 3 meters)

Jordan Skilken (1 meter) Gentlemen:

Noah Duperre (1 meter, 3 meters)

Nick Harris (1 meter, 3 meters)

Brendan McCourt (1 meter, 3 meters) Automatic qualifying sports by zone for 2023 Women 1 M 3M Platform Zone A 5 6 6 Zone B 11 9 6 Zone C 10 9 11 Zone D 9 9 10 E zones 6 8 8 Gentlemen 1 M 3M Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 7 8 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone D 7 9 5 E zones 7 6 5

