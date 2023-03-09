Diplomacy in the Time of Cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanians





The mood was celebratory, Ravi Shastri’s booming baritone had equal excitement and charisma, while a crowd of around 40,000 got a taste of cricket diplomacy with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese enjoying much of an intense opening session. in the last trial. India are looking to secure a 3-1 win in the series and a place in the World Test Championship final, even as the Australians try to dent the home team’s pride by restoring parity. But that’s on the field. In addition, Albanese and Modi drove a lap of honor over the ground to mark 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. Also read |Head and Labuschagne crashed after a solid start for Australia The only downer was the tight multi-layered security regime due to the presence of the two heads of state. That is why the gigantic stadium was not even half full when Modi and Albanians toured the grounds in a cricket-themed cart. However, they still received the warmest ovation from those in attendance at the venue. BCCI President Roger Binny presented the Albanian with his portrait, while Secretary Jay Shah gave one to the Indian Prime Minister. The two leaders then inaugurated the newly designed Hall of Fame room, where cricket and nostalgia intrinsically blend. See also | PM Modi, Albanians watching the India-Aus test match There couldn’t be a better person than former head coach Shastri to lend his service during their short but captivating date with cricket history. The two captains – Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith – also had their moment under the sun. They walked onto the field with their respective Prime Ministers and introduced them to the other players. Albanese gave a few extra seconds to Australia’s best artist on tour – Nathan Lyon – while Modi greeted all Indian players with a firm handshake. Singing the national anthem alongside the Indian Prime Minister is a story Rohit would love to tell his grandchildren one day. India entered the series-deciding Fourth Test with a 2–1 lead.

