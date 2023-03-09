12 Black Former Iowa Soccer Players ‘Win’ in Settlement

The lead attorney suing the University of Iowa for racial discrimination in its football program said his clients were in favor of the $4.2 settlement deal that was finalized Monday.

The 12 black former football players would receive an average of $184,200 apiece from the settlement deal, with about $1.9 million of that in legal fees.

Tulsa-based civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, in an email, praised the additional measures outlined in the settlement, including $90,000 for the former players to complete their degrees; paid mental health care for the following year; and the help of Dr. Leonard Moore, founder of the National Black Student-Athlete Summit, to support Iowa’s efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion in athletics through at least May 2024.

More:$4 million to pay in Iowa football discrimination lawsuit; Kirk Ferentz ‘disappointed’ in result

The 12 former players include former running back Akrum Wadley, who ranks fifth in school history with more than 3,600 yards of scrimmage and scored 35 touchdowns from 2014 to 2017, one shy of the program record.

The other players who signed the settlement agreement on February 23 were Darian Cooper, Javon Foy, Maurice Fleming, Terrence Harris, Marcel Joly, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Brandon Simon, Reggie Spearman and Laron Taylor.

In the email, Solomon-Simmons made an exception to longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s Monday statement that there is no acknowledgment of any wrongdoing from the coaches who were recently fired with biases from the Ferentz lawsuit, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength and conditioning trainer Chris Doyle.

It is disappointing that in the wake of this settlement, Kirk Ferentz continues to claim that he and his coaches did nothing wrong, said Solomon-Simmons, a former Oklahoma football player. This is refuted by the (July 2020) Husch Blackwell Law Firm Report which commissioned and paid for his own athletic department.

The billing information:$4.175 million and other measures

Kirk Ferentz’s unwillingness to accept responsibility for his actions and those of his subordinates demonstrates that as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge of Iowa, black players are at risk of harassment, bullying, race-based threats and retaliation against them. will deprive them of a meaningful opportunity to receive a high-quality education while competing at the highest level of collegiate athletics.

A racist football program is Kirk Ferentz’s legacy. Therefore, we very much hope that Dr. Barbara J. Wilson, President of the University of Iowa, will listen to Roby Smith, Iowa State Treasurer, who encouraged Iowa to “renew relationships with (athletic director) Gary Barta, Brian Ferentz, and others.” to investigate’.

We also hope that this lawsuit and settlement will cause all other university athletic programs to reevaluate their policies, environment and culture to ensure they are fair, inclusive and fair to black student-athletes.

The status of Bartas has come into sharp focus this week.

Iowas AD has led four anti-discrimination lawsuits over the past seven years since 2006, making a total of $11.2 million in payouts. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, one of three appeals commission members for the state, expressed opposition on Monday to the use of $2 million in state funds for the settlement unless Barta was removed from office.

More:Why the state chose to settle, what can be done next

Although Sand was outnumbered 2-1 on the settlement vote, the Iowa State Legislature took note. State Senator Annette Sweeney took the floor of the Senate this week, calling for Barta’s resignation.

There’s a stench about our great university and it’s called Gary Barta, Sweeney said. In 16 years of his tenure, he has cost the university millions of dollars.

The Des Moines Register contacted Wilson multiple times Monday and Tuesday, the president who has the authority to remove the athletic director. Wilson has a track record of taking action; while serving as interim chancellor at the University of Illinois, she fired then-Illini AD Mike Thomas in November 2015 following an investigation into assault against football and women’s basketball players.

When asked for an interview with the Registry to discuss the high-profile settlement and Barta’s status as an AD, a Wilson spokesperson simply replied, “We’re not interested.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years for The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.