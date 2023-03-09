UMass hockey falls to Boston College 5-2 in Hockey East preliminary round – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

NEWTON The Massachusetts hockey team played better than the scoreboard showed Wednesday night, but there are no moral victories in the postseason. UMass (13-17-5, 7-15-3 Hockey East) lost 5-2 to Boston College in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament.

The game to close out the year pretty much summed up our whole year, just a microcosm, said head coach Greg Carvel. Gave up some soft goals, didn’t create enough attack, just pretty consistent all year.

The Eagles (13-16-6, 8-12-5 HEA) got going early and took the wind out of Minutemens’ sails within two minutes by scoring quickly. That marked the beginning of a period in which UMass looked very good at times, but made crucial mistakes that left itself in a hole.

After conceding another goal late in the period, the Minutemen responded with a score to make it 2-1, but conceded another draining goal, this time with 15 seconds left to play, giving BC all the momentum got on the way to intermission.

Flashes of attack came at key moments and both Minutemens goals were beautifully executed. Ryan Ufko scored on an unsupported count in the third period, got the puck back at the blue line and fired a wrist shot past Mitch Benson.

In the first period, perfect passes led to UMas’ first goal of the night. Ryan Lautenbach moved through the neutral zone and fired an ice cross pass at Lucas Mercuri that led him into the strike zone with leverage. Mercuri drop pass to Mikey Adamson who quickly went back on the ice to Taylor Makar.

All those puck moves put Benson out of position and created a wide-open net for Makar to shoot at. The sophomore fired a hard one-timer for good measure to blow the back of the net.

You have to play to score a goal, Carvel said. We don’t do a great job of making plays. That goal, the guys did a really good job, we just didn’t do enough this year.

The senior top line did not appear on the scoresheet, but played a solid defensive play led by Eric Faith’s favorable positioning. Strong play in the defensive zone led the group to successful breakaways on the ice, but none of the seniors capitalized on their scoring opportunities and came up empty-handed.

Regardless of how it ended for the group, Carvel is very appreciative of their impact on the program.

You can’t take them away, they were part of winning teams, Carvel said. The quality of the kids in the group is excellent, they’re really good kids and they’ve achieved a lot in their college hockey careers that most kids don’t.

The Ufko-Owen Murray duo shone on defense, spending the most time on the ice of any Minutemen group. Outside of those two, however, the backend struggled to stop the Eagles speed.

Scott Morrow and Elliott McDermott both finished minus three on the night giving many good chances to Cole Brady. And with Aaron Bohlinger out, Carvel had to return to a two-freshman defense pairing, with Adamson and Noah Ellis facing ice time together.

Brady had an average night in net, passing five but also making 37 saves. The defense in front of him didn’t relieve the pressure on his netminder, leading to a total of 42 shots for BC.

UMass’s power play unit has steadily remained one of the most efficient in the country, but on Wednesday it couldn’t get anything going on either attempt.

The Minutemens season comes to a close the same way the stories have been written for months: flashes of promise before finally coming up short.

I’m in deep reflection and evaluation of how things have gone south so quickly, Carvel said. There’s a lot of adjustments to be made, I think some things are forgotten about things that you can’t fix mid-season, but I know how this program got successful and we got rid of that in a lot of ways.

Colin McCarthy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.