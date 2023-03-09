Pakistan celebrates International Women’s Day with commitment to women’s empowerment, guaranteeing rights – Xinhua

Pakistani women smeared with colored powder on their faces celebrate the Holi festival in the southern port city of Karachi on March 6, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Social development is not possible without the key role of women, and the entire Pakistani society must actively join hands to further empower women and ensure their protection and rights, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said.

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (Xinhua) — Semaab Begum, a 45-year-old nurse at a public hospital in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, closely monitored her patients as they carried out their medical plans and treatment in a general ward of the hospital.

Taking time out from her busy schedule, Begum told Xinhua that she viewed the nursing profession as a great service to humanity and that she enjoyed every moment of her duties by providing care, compassion and treatment to patients.

“My patients are like my relatives. Even after they have been treated and discharged from the hospital, they come to visit me and bring food and gifts… I am happy that I am making a positive contribution to society,” she said .

She spoke about International Women’s Day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world, including Pakistan.

Women work to maintain a training aircraft at a flight academy on International Women’s Day in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 8, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Begum believed that no problem can get in the way if women are truly determined to rise and shine, instead they should use these hurdles thrown up by society as springboards to greatness and ultimately achieve success.

Echoing Begum, Rabia Sultana, a factory worker in eastern Rawalpindi district, said women are the backbone of society and play a vital role in building societies.

“Through their hard work, love, selflessness and resilience, women forge families and communities… Without strengthening and uplifting them, no society can progress,” she told Xinhua.

“I am a mother of three beautiful children. My husband is also a factory worker. We work side by side to give our children a better future so that they can contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan and make it a wonderful place to to live in the future.” generations,” said Sultana.

In his message on International Women’s Day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the government is committed to ensuring equal and just rights for women in the country by providing them with opportunities in all areas of life.

Iqra Rehman, a Pakistani table tennis player, plays during a practice session in Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan on March 8, 2023. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

The Prime Minister called Pakistani women the pride of the nation and said women play a robust role in every field including business, education, healthcare, defence, diplomatic sector and sports.

History has seen that social development is not possible without the key role of women, he said, adding that the entire Pakistani society should actively join hands to further empower women and ensure their protection and rights.

In connection with the special day, a large number of people, especially women in Pakistan, held gatherings with women activists and workers to emphasize the need to create an inclusive environment where women can work with dignity and autonomy without gender inequality and gender-based violence.

To celebrate the achievements of women in Pakistan, many stores and brands including clothing, footwear and jewelry offered special discounts and offers on International Women’s Day. Also, beauty salons offered deals for women to take a break from their daily hectic routine and have a happy relaxing time for themselves.