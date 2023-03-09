No. 21 Maryland travels to DC for GW Quad





No. 25Maryland Turtlesat GW Tri-Meet

March 10, 2023

Washington, D.C. (Charles E. Smith Center)

7:00 PM EDT COLLEGE PARK, Maryland – No. 21 Maryland gymnastics return to action and the road as they take on Towson, George Washington and William & Mary at the GW Tri in Washington, DC on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. The contest is available on ESPN+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter at@TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK’S STORYLINES The match up No. 21 Maryland gymnastics return to action and the road as they take on Towson, George Washington and William & Mary at the GW Tri in Washington, DC on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+ with live updates available via twitter @TerpsGymnastics.

The last time Maryland faced GW and Towson was at the 2022 Towson Tri where it scored 197.175. The score was the second highest in the program’s history and marked the second time in as many weeks that the Terps had an all-time top-five score.

Maryland comes to Friday’s meeting after posting their highest score of the season, a 196.950, on the Terp Quad. The Terps achieved a season high on floor with a score of 49.525, their highest team score since March 6, 2004.

Maryland gymnasts Maddie Komoroski and Emma Silvermann each accepted the Big Ten Weekly Awards on Tuesday, February 21, with Komoroski being named Co-Freshman of the Week and Silberman Co-Gymnast of the Week. Positive momentum The Terps have had positive momentum this past week, including posting their second-highest road score of the year on the Temple Quad, with a 196.600 to take first place in Philadelphia. Maryland scored 49.300 on both vault and bars, setting a season high on vault.

The Terps continued to perform their vault rotation as Josephine Koogler (9,875) and Olivia Weir (9,850) set season highs at the Temple Quad event.

(9,875) and (9,850) set season highs at the Temple Quad event. Maryland secured a 196,550-193,400 victory over Southern Connecticut State on Friday, February 17. Josephine Koogler And Madeline Komoroski each posted 9.900 to lead the Terps on beam, it was the second consecutive meeting that both scored 9.900 or better.

And each posted 9.900 to lead the Terps on beam, it was the second consecutive meeting that both scored 9.900 or better. Maryland set their season-high team scoring by beating Rutgers 196,875 – 196,325. on Saturday, February 11.

The Terps put in another season high on the floor against Rutgers, with a score of 49.375, their highest score at the event since scoring a score of 49.400 on March 6, 2020. three terps, Alexa Rothenbüscher (9,925), Rhea LeBlanc (9,875) and Taylor Rec (9.825) set a new career high on the event. Emma Silvermann tied her career high, earning a 9.900, her best score since the same encounter on March 6.

(9,925), (9,875) and (9.825) set a new career high on the event. tied her career high, earning a 9.900, her best score since the same encounter on March 6. The Terps had one of their best rotations of 2023 against Ohio State as the team posted a 49,250 as Aleka Tsiknias posted a season-high 9,925 on the event.

posted a season-high 9,925 on the event. Senior Emma Silvermann set a new career-high in the all-around against Ohio State with a score of 39.350. She finished in the top three on the team on vault (9.825), beam (9.800), floor (9.825) and set her season high on beam with a 9.900.

set a new career-high in the all-around against Ohio State with a score of 39.350. She finished in the top three on the team on vault (9.825), beam (9.800), floor (9.825) and set her season high on beam with a 9.900. Maryland kicked off their Big Ten schedule with a 195,875 – 195,325 win over Nebraska. This win was the fifth all-time win over the Cornhuskers and the fourth in their last five matchups.

Freshman Maddie Komoroski scored a meet-high 9.875 to lead the Terps on beam as Emma Silvermann And Alexis Rubio both achieved a team-high 9.875 on vault.

And both achieved a team-high 9.875 on vault. The Terps started the season with a score of 195.425, their second-highest opening weekend score in program history, with two wins against West Virginia and Kent State.

The Terps look to build on a 2022 season that ended with a third-place finish in the second round of the Raleigh Regional at Reynolds Coliseum. Maryland finished with 196,025 points, the highest team score it has ever achieved at the NCAA Regionals.

Maryland finished sixth overall at the 2022 Big Ten Championship with a 196.450. This was the Terps’ highest aggregate score at the Big Ten Championship since entering the conference in 2014. Audrey Barber all-around score of 39.350 tied for the highest total in the morning session. Nelligan at the helm Brett Nelligan will enter his fourteenth season as head coach of the Terrapins in 2022-23 after taking over from his father Bob Nelligan on May 1, 2009.

will enter his fourteenth season as head coach of the Terrapins in 2022-23 after taking over from his father Bob Nelligan on May 1, 2009. The 2023 season marks 44 years with a Nelligan at the helm.

The two have reached 26 NCAA Regionals combined and racked up more than 700 wins.

In his tenure with the Terpen, Brett Nelligan has landed some of the best recruiting classes in program history and led the program to seven consecutive NCAA Regional appearances (2009-15).

has landed some of the best recruiting classes in program history and led the program to seven consecutive NCAA Regional appearances (2009-15). Coach Nelligan has coached three All-Americans (Katy Dodds, Stephanie Giameo and Audrey Barber ) and was selected as the 2018 Big Ten Coach of The Year.

) and was selected as the 2018 Big Ten Coach of The Year. below Brett Nelligan the Terps have received repeated recognition as one of the top academic teams in the country, as 19 student-athletes were named as Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) in 2022. Fan information Friday’s encounter will be available live on ESPN+.

Admission is free and it’s Senior Night in Washington, DC

Streaming links are available at umterps.com or by clicking on them here.

You can follow the Terps via social media via the handle @TerpsGymnastic on instagram and twitter.

