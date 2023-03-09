Maine South forfeited 9 football games over ineligible players

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maine South High School, one of the state’s top football programs, will be forced to forfeit all nine wins from the 2022 season, after using multiple ineligible players during the season.

The team will also be on probation for the 2023-24 school year.

The Illinois High School Association said Maine South and Maine Township High School District 207 self-reported multiple players violating residence rules by attending the school and playing on the team, even though they did not live in the attendance area during the season. Park Ridge School.

“IHSA’s bylaws are the foundation of the Association and its ability to follow its mission of providing equitable participation,” IHSA Director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “With more than 800 member schools, we depend on our schools to comply with these rules and to work with the IHSA in cases where violations have occurred. I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and the staff at Maine South High School for acknowledging the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations I believe District 207 has already begun to take appropriate action to prevent this type of problem from happening again in the future and will assist them in that process in any way possible.”

As a result of the violations, Maine South loses all nine wins of its 9-3 season, when it won its conference. That includes wins over Barrington High School, Bolingbrook High School, Evanston High School, Glenbrook North High School, Glenbrook South High School, New Trier High School, Niles West High School, South Elgin High School and Stevenson High School.

The team will also be placed on probation until the end of next school year and could be removed from the IHSA state football playoffs if there are any future violations.