Men’s Hockey: Maine’s season comes to an end in the opening round of Hockey East against Vermont

ORONO The University of Maines men’s hockey season ended Wednesday-evening with a 4-2 loss to Vermont in an opening round of Hockey East.

Vermont defeated the Black Bears 2-1 in the last two periods in front of a packed house at the Alfond Arena.

Vermont (11-19-5) will play Boston University in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Black Bears (15-16-5) unintentionally scored into their own net in the third period.

We were roundly beaten, said Maine Coach Ben Barr. They beat us tonight. Kudos to (Vermont). They played hard; they played smart. I don’t know, from the beginning of the game we seemed a bit overwhelmed by the moment for some reason. Part of that is on me, maybe my message was wrong.

I don’t know if we really had anyone tonight with their A games. Just a lot of details (missing). We didn’t get any pucks in; we flipped pucks. It was heavy. It’s a tough pill to swallow.

With six minutes left in regulation, Vermont had a power play. Maine goaltender Victor Ostman left his net to retrieve the puck. However, Andrei Buyalsky got to the puck first and thrust it forward, where Maine defenseman Dawson Bruneski accidentally pushed it just beyond the goal line.

It was a rebound, the goalie tried to grab it, and I just decided to push (the puck), Buyalski said. The defender (knocked it in) I think.

Lynden Breen scored both goals for the Black Bears to finish the season with a team-high 21.

Maine started strong and took a 1-0 lead in the first period as Breen buried a backhand past Vermont goaltender Gabe Carriere with 6:01 left in the period. Maine defeated the Catamounts 16-4 in the first period.

Vermont took advantage of poorly timed penalties from Maine in the second period. The Catamounts tied the game 1-1 early in the period on a power play goal from forward Timofei Spitserov.

Maine jumped back into the lead early in the third when Breen scored again with assists from Jakub Sirota and Grayson Arnott.

Vermont answered to Buyalsky’s goal minutes later, tying the game at 2–2. Minutes later, Isak Walther scored on a power play goal to give Vermont the 3–2 lead.

I thought Maine had given us everything, Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft said. That first period I thought the ice had completely tilted in their favor. We got some lucky bounces, that’s for sure (Buyalsky goal). Then it gets six-on-four at the end and it gets tight. I’m just glad that (goal with empty net) rolled all the way because (Maine) has a dangerous power play.

William Lemay scored a goal in the last 40 seconds with an empty net to secure victory.

Ostman had 26 saves for the Black Bears. Vermont defeated the Black Bears 26-14 in the last two bouts.

Vermont had lost to Maine twice during the regular season: 3–1 on December 2 and 5–1 on December 3.

The weekend we played them (in the regular season) that really opened our eyes to the team they are, Woodcroft said. Somehow we want to play as Maine, if that makes sense. We think the blueprint they have, what Ben Barr has done with this team, I think is the coach of the year. That was an eye-opening weekend for us. We knew we had to at least match their work ethic (on a Wednesday night).

” Previous

Sports Digest: St. Joseph’s breaks down a few Florida softball games

Next one ”

The Colby women’s hockey team makes history with its first NCAA tournament victory