Goa’s support gave us the courage to bring WTT Star Contender to India | Goa News





Panaji: Sharath Kamal didn’t have a good WTT Star Contender in Goa as he was knocked out himself in the men’s singles and doubles on the first day.

The legendary Indian paddler, aged 40, was expected to impress in India’s first major table tennis tournament. But even though he couldn’t take the first hurdle, the tournament left a good impression on him.

Not a great event for me personally, but a great event out there, said Sharath, who is also chair of the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTFs) Athletes Committee. The number of parents who came to watch the event is already large. I was completely harassed during breakfast.

The WTT Star Contender in Goa, which ended on Sunday, is the first of its kind in India and was hosted by Stupa Sports Analytics, a company that has ventured into a niche field of data analytics.

An event of this size and scope was far too big for us to pull off, said Megha Gambhir, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stupa. I have to thank the WTT, ITTF and especially the Government of Goa without whose support we could not have achieved this.

When Stupa entered talks with World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the international federation, for a five-year deal to host the Star Contender in India, the company looked at hosting the tournament. This needs huge support, and just as they were looking at possible locations, Goa stepped forward.

Goa government was the first to come forward to help us. That gave us the courage to bring this event to India, Megha said.

Thirty Indian players, male and female, took part in the singles qualifying draws, while stars such as Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sreeja Akula were seeded directly into the main draw.

This is the first time that so many players have had the chance, said Kamlesh Mehta, the legendary paddler who is now the secretary general of the TTFI. They could play, practice with top players, see them up close and learn a lot. This is also a great opportunity for first-time players who weren’t part of but have come in large numbers to watch the games. With a five-year contract and this tournament that takes place annually, we can only go further. This is really a good situation for everyone.

Stupa’s five-year agreement gives them the license to host the tournament at a venue of their choosing. They are open to discussing next year’s Star Contender event in other states, though Goa remains the preferred choice.

If you ask me, we would like to have it back in Goa, Megha said. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Tourism and the Minister of Sports were all very positive that we should also organize this event next year. I would also like to emphasize that an event of this magnitude needs a lot of money. If we already have other states coming forward and helping us in certain ways, we can look at different opportunities as well.

