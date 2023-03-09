Men’s Tennis Defeats Pennsylvania 5-2





Next game: at TCU 3/11/2023 | 10:00 am March 11 (Sat) / 10am bee TCU THE ANGELS The No. 34 UCLA men’s tennis overcame an early deficit to defeat No. 49 Pennsylvania 5-2 in a non-conference clash Wednesday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins (6-2) bounced back from the double point loss to take a 3-1 straight-set win lead through James Revelli , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi And Azuma Visaya . Decisive Gianluca Ballotta And Patrick Play later added to the total. The Quakers’ Manfredi Graziani (5-6) recorded two wins on the day and triumphed in the singles after contributing to the double. Playing together for the second time this season, Revelli and Tripathi secured a 6-1 win against Harsh Parikh and Baylor Sai on Court 3 for the early doubles edge. Penn answered on court 2 where Manfredi Graziani and Aditya Gupta recorded a 6-2 result over Jeffrey Fradkin And Timothy Li . Then, the Quakers’ fifth-ranked tandem, Edoardo Graziani and Kevin Zhu, recovered from a 1-5 deficit to defeat Zahraj and Alexander Hoogmartens 7-6(1), sealing the colon. UCLA made a statement out of the gate in singles, collecting five first sets. Soon three of those sets turned into wins. First off court was Tripathi, who remained undefeated at court 3 (3-0) with a 7-5, 6-4 performance against Zhu. Next to finish was Court 4 where Tripathi’s classmate, Visaya, dispatched Parikh 7-5, 6-4 to improve his singles record to 5-0 in two matches. Revelli then completed the trifecta on lane 2, passing Gupta by a margin of 7-5, 6-2. Manfredi Graziani helped Penn cut the deficit in half as he beat Li 7-6(6), 7-5 on court 5. With Zahraj in the middle of a second set tiebreak on the top court, Ballotta secured his second decisive victory of the season on Court 6. First to complete an opening set, Ballotta was forced into a third set by Sai. A stoppage of service at 3-3 gave Ballotta the momentum he needed en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory for his third in as many dual-match results. Going into a first-to-10 tiebreak in the third set with 121st seed Edoardo Graziani, Zahraj made sure to keep his own single-match record unbroken with a 6-4, 6-7(6), 1-0( 9) win. Zahraj took the final four points after trailing 7-9 in the third. The Bruins then take a quick road trip to Bartzen Varsity Courts in Fort Worth, Texas for a game with top-ranked TCU on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. Tennis match results

Pennsylvania vs. UCLA

3/8/2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #34 UCLA 5, #49 Pennsylvania 2 Singles competition 1. Patrick Play (UCLA) def. #121 Edoardo Graziani (PENN) 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (11-9)

2. James Revelli (UCLA) def. Aditya Gupta (PENN) 7-5, 6-2

3. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Kevin Zhu (PENN) 7-5, 6-4

4. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) def. Hard Parikh (PENN) 6-3, 6-4

5. Manfredi Graziani (PENN) final Timothy Li (UCLA) 7-6 (8-6), 7-5

6. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) def. Baylor Sai (PENN) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. #5 Edoardo Graziani/Kevin Zhu (PENN) final. A. Hoogmartens/ Patrick Play (UCLA) 7-6 (7-1)

2. Defeats Manfred Graziani/Aditya Gupta (PENN). Jeffrey Fradkin / Timothy Li (UCLA) 6-2

3. James Revelli / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Raw Parikh/Baylor Sai (PENN) 6-1 Match Notes:

Pennsylvania 5-6; National ranking #49

UCLA 6-2; National ranking #34

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,4,2,5,6,1)

