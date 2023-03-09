Community Calendar Thursday, March 9 Wednesday, March 15 – The Crested Butte News





CB Bergtheater: CB Mountain Theater presents Silent heaven March 9,10 & 11. Go to cbmountaintheater.org to purchase tickets. THURSDAY 9 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Crack of Dawn Group Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 4-5:30 pm. St. Marys Garage open to shoppers and donations. 5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful / Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave. 970-349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursday) 5:30-7:00 PM Gunnison Valley Health & Living Journeys present Straight Talk Colorectal Cancer at the Center for the Arts with polar explorer Eric Larsen. 6 p.m KBUT presents Yurt BINGO in the Nordic Centers Magic Meadows Yurt, including dinner. (age 21+) 6:30 pm Open AA Meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 8 p.m. Football for adults in the gymnasium of the CBCS, everyone is welcome. 9 o’clock in the evening The Snow Powda Tour: Mo Lowda & The Humble With The Mammoths performs at the Public House. FRIDAY 10 10 hours Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 349-6535. afternoon Private AA Meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 5-7 pm Opening reception for photographers Adam Williams and Grant Fergeson at the Kinder Paden Gallery at the Center for the Arts, runs through March 31. 19:00 Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Center for the Arts as a fundraiser for CB Search & Rescue. 19:00 40 oz to Freedom, a sublime cover band, performs at the Almont Resort. 9 o’clock in the evening Eggy performs at the Public House. SATURDAY 11 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 6:30 pm Open AA Meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 19:00 Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Center for the Arts as a fundraiser for CB Search & Rescue. 19:00 Coras Del Nayar Brazil Musicas, a dance event for Latin American musicians, performs at the Almont Resort. SUNDAY 12 5 p.m. All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church service at UCC, 403 Maroon Ave. 6 p.m. Open AA Meeting: Discussion of Topics in the Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. MONDAY 13 6 p.m Grief and loss support group. Free; online & in person. Learn more at livingjourneys.org/calendar. 6:30-8:30 p.m Open table tennis at Jerrys Gym in the CB Town Hall. 7:30 PM Open AA Meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. TUESDAY 14 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 10 hours Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. 11:30 League of Women Voters of the Gunnison Valley presents All About Civility by Pam Montgomery at the Gunnison Library. afternoon Private AA Meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. 4-5:30 pm St. Marys Garage open to shoppers and donations. 5-7 pm Secondhand String Band, free show at the CB Museum, 331 Elk Avenue 6 p.m Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. (every 3rd Thursday) 8 p.m. Football for adults in the gymnasium of the CBCS, everyone is welcome. WEDNESDAY 15 07:30 Join the local Rotary Club for breakfast with Joses at the Elevation Hotel to learn the latest about Project Hope. Executive Director, Jessica Wirtz, will be the speaker. afternoon Private AA Meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711. afternoon Free Tai Chi Practitioners for Beginners Lower Town Hall. 16.00 hours Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptove Sports Center in the Base Area in Mt. Crested Butte (3rd Thursday of every month). 5-6 p.m Gunnison County Met Rec Grant Program public work session in the Town of CB Council Chambers. 8 p.m Adult basketball at the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors through Tommy V Field. 8 p.m Jackie Greene performs at the Center for the Arts.

