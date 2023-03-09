Vols Land 13 NCAA Championship qualifiers

Official qualifying times for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been announced, and 13 Vol swimmers and divers have earned their spots on the Tennessee roster that will attend the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on March 22-25 will go.

Overall, the Vols enter the game with a combined nine A-Finalist performance projections excluding diving and three B-Finalist projections. All five of Tennessee’s relays qualified to compete in this year’s championship, including three that placed in the top five. The Vols earned top spot in the 200 medley relay with their nation’s best time of 1:21.43. The Big Orange placed third in the 400 free relay (2:46.25), fourth in the 200 free relay (1:15.32) and sixth in the 400 medley relay (3:02.51). Rocky Top will also be represented in the 800 free relay.

After some stellar performances at the 2023 SEC Championships, Co-Commissioner’s Trophy winners Jordan Crooks And Bryan Hattie will look to continue their conference meeting hot streak at the NCAA Championships after earning two gold and one silver medal each in their respective events.

Crooks, the SEC swimmer of the Meet, enters the competition ranked No. 1 in the 50 free (17.93) and holds the second best time in both the 100 free (41.17) and 100 fly (44 .04). The Cayman Islands native won the freestyle events at SECs to become the second swimmer ever to post a second time under-18 in the 50 free. His speed also helped push the Vols to gold medals in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. At last year’s NCAAs, Crooks tied for third in the 50 free and hit the wall as a freshman for fifth in the 100 free.

Earning SEC Diver of the Meet honors, Hattie qualified for all three events after winning the NCAA Zone B Championships and setting a new personal best on the tower (480.20). He also medaled in all three events at SECs, winning the platform and 3-meter to go along with his silver at 1-meter. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, he placed third overall on the platform and will try to break into the finals on the springboards after falling just short last year.

After playing an integral role in the Vols’ first-place finish in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay at SECs, Gui Caribbean And Bjorn Kammann also punched their tickets for NCAAs. A freshman phenom, Caribe will make his NCAA Championship debut after racking up five medals at SECs (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze). The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week has the nation’s fourth-fastest time in the 50 free (18.79) and ranks seventh nationally in the 100 free (41.44). Kammann will compete in the 100 flies, an event in which he finished fourth with the second fastest time in Tennessee history (45.32) at SECs.

Together with Caribe, fellow freshmen Martin Espernberger , Nick Simons And Nick Stone will also make their debut with NCAAs. Espernberger is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly (1:41.91) at SEC and is expected to be a B-finalist at NCAAs as the number 16 seed entering the game. Simons and Stone have each punched their ticket in two events, where Simons will swim in the backstroke while Stone will take on the tower and 3-foot springboard.

Veteran school butchers Lyubomir Epitropov , Michael Houlie And Jarel Dillard will also make the trip north for NCAAs. After winning bronze at SECs with the fastest mark in UT history (1:51.83), Epitropov is poised to swim the 200 breast as the 12th seed in the B Finals. Dillard looks to top his 42nd place of last year’s 200 breast swim at NCAAs, now in 29th spot with a personal best of 1:52.91. Houlie will compete in the 100 breast after his 51.90 finish at SECs.

Landon Driggers represents the Vols in the 400 IM and enters as an expected B finalist with the number 15. Harrison Liers will come out on the 100 back. Senior Jack Klein hit his ticket in the 1650 free after qualifying with a personal best of 14:50.23 at the Tennessee Last Chance Meet.

Gui Caribbean

50 free – 18.79 (4)

100 free – 41.43 (7)

Jordan Crooks

50 free – 17.93 (1)

100 Free – 44.04 (2)

100 fly – 41.17 (2)

Jarel Dillard

200 Boobs – 1:52.91 (29)

Landon Driggers

400IM – 3:40.94 (15)

Lyubomir Epitropov

200 Boobs – 1:51.83 (12)

Martin Espernberger

200 Fly – 1:41.91 (16)

Michael Houlie

100 Breasts – 51.91 (29)

Bjorn Kammann

100 Fly – 45.32 (23)

Harrison Liers

100 back – 45.70 (29)

Jack Klein

1650 Free – 14:50.23 (21)

Nick Simons

200 back – 1:40.05 (19)

100 back – 45.63 (26)