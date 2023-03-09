Sports
England aim for home cricket series in Bangladesh before 2027
England will try to fit a home game with Bangladesh into their full schedule before 2027, with ECB heads aware of how India and Australia games have come to dominate the calendar
- England has not hosted Bangladesh in a bilateral series since 2010
- More lucrative matches against India and Australia are becoming more common
- ECB President Richard Thompson has held talks with Bangladeshi officials
England are trying to find space in their overcrowded schedule to host Bangladesh for the first time since 2010.
Richard Thompson, the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with Bangladesh chief Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and other board officials during this limited tour and it is hoped that a gap can be found in the next four years.
The disparity in which opponents England play is a problem Thompson inherited when he took on the role of the ECB last September, but he acknowledges it wouldn’t look good to go the best part of two decades without a fellow full-fledged member country for bilateral competitions.
Cricket’s smaller nations are marginalised, in part because the big three of the international game, England, India and Australia, are more likely to play each other across all formats due to the huge commercial returns such series generate.
Indeed, this summer’s Ashes will be the fourth series since Bangladesh last toured our shores, and the Australians have also dropped by for four separate limited-overs tours.
Jos Buttler (left) and Shakib Al Hasan (right), the captains of England and Bangladesh respectively, pose with the trophy ahead of their ongoing T20 series
ECB President Richard Thompson (left) has held talks with Bangladeshi cricket officials about arranging a home game with the Asian country in the next four years
Jos Buttler and the England team celebrate their victory in the ODI series in Bangladesh
India have played four test campaigns in England over the span of 13 years, in addition to a white-ball visit last summer.
With a huge Bangladeshi community in the UK, the public would be potential sell-outs and the hunger for tickets will be put to the test in May when Ireland use Chelmsford as the home venue for three one-day internationals against Tamim Iqbal’s World Cup carrying team. qualifying points.
Ireland must beat Bangladesh 3-0 to take South Africa to the last qualifier for India’s October main draw and avoid the June qualifier. The Irish hierarchy believes it is prudent to watch Dublin matches to reduce the chance of washouts sinking them.
The format of such matches between the countries has been left open, but England last played against Bangladesh in 2010 home tests, winning 2–0.
The teams then drew 1-1 in Bangladesh in 2016, but after this trip ends, they will not be required under the future international cricket schedule to play each other again – outside of the ICC knockout tournaments – until February 2027, when a two-match series completes the 2025-27 World Test Championship route for both here.
