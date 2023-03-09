ESPN ranks four Michigan football players among the top new transfers





Michigan football has been unusually aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, bringing in seven players from other schools. Usually the Wolverines bring in a handful, but this cycle the corn and the blue fill countless holes in the team. From offensive line (LaDarius Henderson, Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton), tight end (AJ Barner), quarterback (Jack Tuttle), edge rusher (Josaiah Stewart), and linebacker (Ernest Hausmann), Michigan brought in seven players who could all make an instant impression. Buy Wolverines tickets ESPN compiled a list of the top 75 transfers in 2023, and four Wolverines made the cut – though we definitely think there are two omissions from the list of likely starters. Here’s who the global leader chose as the top inbound transfers coming to Ann Arbor. ($) 22. LB Ernest Hausmann

Once listed by 247Sports as the top-ranked transfer in the portal, before Deion Sanders’ exodus from Jackson State saw top-flight recruits join him, if not an Ann Arbor starter, Hausmann will be in heavy rotation and won’t have to to bear the brunt of being a sole playmaker given those who play around him. ESPN: Background:Hausmann was a three-star contender from Columbus, Nebraska, in the class of 2022. He played as a true freshman for the Huskers, starting seven games. He totaled 54 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception. How he fits into Michigan:The Wolverines will lose a few linebackers and Hausmann has already shown he can play in the Big Ten in his first season on campus. The Wolverines don’t take many transfers, especially freshmen, so if the staff wants to add Hausmann, they have to think highly of him. 26. RAND Josaiah Stewart

Coming somewhat unannounced from Coastal Carolina, Stewart’s 2022 was disappointing compared to 2021. But given Michigan’s need with Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie moving on, he should be an instant impact player. ESPN: Background:Stewart totaled 43 tackles in his first season in 2021 and also had 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles. He totaled 36 tackles this season with 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks at Coastal Carolina. Since joining the transfer portal, he has received offers from Michigan, Cincinnati, North Carolina, USC, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi State, among others. How he fits into Michigan:The Wolverines lose the defensive endMike Morrisand could use help with the pass rush for the 2023 season. Stewart will give the Wolverines a versatile defender who can rush the passer or fall into cover. He has a lot of experience and should help keep the defense at the top of most major categories next season. 57.LaDarius Henderson

Henderson, an Arizona mauler, will likely be Michigan’s starting left tackle unless someone else steps up. He ranks relatively low through ESPN, but was considered a home run for the Wolverines given his pedigree mixed with the back-to-back Joe Moore Awards. ESPN: Background:Henderson has tons of experience, earns playing time, and even starts at left in his first season in 2019. He played both guard and tackle in a shortened 2020 season, but started all 13 games at left back for Arizona State in 2021, making it six starts in 2022 and served as a cog along the offensive line for the past season. How he fits into Michigan:The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in 2021 and are in the top two again this season with Georgia. Grad transfer centerHealer Oluwatimiwill continue, so the team has at least one spot free along the line. Henderson should be able to compete for a starting spot, or at least compete with the veteran players Michigan will return in 2023. 74. Myles Hinton

The younger Hinton, the brother of former Michigan football player DT Chris Hinton, visited Ann Arbor early and often before settling at Stanford. He didn’t necessarily live up to his five-star billing in Palo Alto, but hopes for a better outcome with his change of scenery. ESPN: Background: Hinton signed with Stanford from high school over Michigan and played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was named the team’s most outstanding freshman and went on to make nine starts while appearing in 12 games at right tackle in the 2021 season . How he fits into Michigan:Hinton’s brother, Christopher, played defensive tackle for Michigan, so his family is alreadyfamiliar with the program. The Wolverines will lose a few pieces from this season’s starting offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award (best O-line in the FBS) for the second year in a row. Michigan added Stanford teammate HintonDrake Nugentand the transfer of the state of ArizonaLaDarius Hendersondown the line and all three will add to the league and depth for next season. snaps

While the above inclusions are certainly potential playmakers and perhaps starters, we feel like this list is missing center Drake Nugent and tight end AJ Barner, both of whom could be starters this coming season. Nugent was one of PFF’s top centers last season and was a semifinalist of the Rimington Trophy (that award went to Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi). Barner may not have a major production during his career, but he has the leadership intangibles to join a tighter happy system. Tuttle would be our only omission then, and considering he came to Ann Arbor to be a backup, it’s no surprise he didn’t make the list.

