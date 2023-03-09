Four Johnnies named All-MIAC in hockey





MIAC release COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. Four Saint John’s University hockey student-athletes were named All-MIAC when the conference postseason awards were announced on Thursday, March 9. Junior forward Lewis Crosby (Edina, Minn.), senior forward Nick Michael (Waconia, Minn.), senior forward Auggie Moore (Edina, Minn.) and freshman defenseman Bricklayer Campbell (Rosemount, Minn.) received the honor. Junior forward Max Chest (Edina, Minn.) was named to the MIAC All-Playoff team. Under a new format for the 2023-23 season, the MIAC converted hockey’s Player of the Year award to Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, eliminated both the All-First Year and All-Sportsmanship teams and named a Rookie of the Year. Year added price. All three SJU forwards who earned All-MIAC honors totaled 15 points each, which tied for eighth in conference play. The All-MIAC honor marks the third straight for Moore, who finished fourth in the MIAC in assists (12) and had a plus/minus rating of +9, which tied for seventh in conference play. He played all 26 games and totaled 24 points, including a team-best 16 assists and a +12. A two-year team captain, Moore finished his collegiate career with 92 points (39g/53a), including 11 power play goals and 11 game winners, and a +27 in 88 games. Crosby led the MIAC both overall (.608/400-258) and in conference play (.597/244-165) in the faceoff circle. His win percentage on faceoffs was .002 behind Erik Palmqvist of Augsburg, but Crosby took 167 more faceoffs and won 70 more than Bethel’s runner-up Jarrett Cammarata. The All-MIAC honor is second in a row for Crosby, who also finished second in shots (58), tied for fourth in power play goals (3) and sixth in assists (10) in conference play. He played all 26 games and totaled 22 points (7g/15a) with 90 shots as the team leader. He was second on the team with 15 assists and five power play goals. Michel, who was awarded All-MIAC honorable mention a year ago, took the conference lead with four power play goals and placed fifth with 10 total goals in MIAC play. He led the Johnnies in points (26) and goals (15), including six on the man advantage, in just 24 total games. Michel finished his SJU career with 45 points (25g/20a), including nine power play goals and four game winners, in 49 games as Johnnie. Chest and Campbell placed second in the MIAC with two game-winning goals each in conference play. Campbell was called for one penalty in 15 conference games as he collected eight points (4g/4a). In total he scored 16 points (6g/10a) in 25 games. Borst finished fourth on the team in points with 17 (9g/8a) in 23 games, including the Johnnies’ only goal in the 3–1 loss at Augsburg in the MIAC semi-finals. SJU led or tied for the lead in MIAC lead scoring defense (2.69 gpg.), shots on target (35.8 spg.), fewest penalties per game (3.69), and shorthanded goals (5) in conference play . The Johnnies finished third in the MIAC with a 9-5-2 record (13-10-3 overall) this season and made their fifth consecutive appearance in the MIAC Playoffs.

