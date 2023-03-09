Women’s tennis heads out for a few ACC matches

#9 Duke (13-2, 3-1 ACC) at #38 Clemson (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. (ET)

Duckworth Family Tennis Facility * Clemson, SC

Score live I live video

#9 Duke (13-2, 3-1 ACC) at #26 Georgia Tech (7-4, 2-2 ACC)

Sunday, March 12 at 12 p.m. (ET)

Ken Byers Tennis Complex * Atlanta, Ga.

Score live I live video

DURHAM The ninth-ranked Duke women’s tennis team will once again hit the road for a pair of ACC games as the Blue Devils travel to No. 38-ranked Clemson and No. 26 Georgia Tech on March 10 and 12, respectively. Duke faces the Tigers at 3 p.m. Friday, while the game against the Yellow Jackson has a first serve at noon on Sunday.

The series with Clemson

Duke and Clemson meet for the 58th time in school history with the Blue Devils leading 36-21. In games played in Clemson, SC, Duke owns a 12-8 record and has won three in a row. The Blue Devils have won 10 consecutive games in the series.

Blue Devil head coach Jamie Ashworth holds a 21-9 record against Clemson.

Exploring Clemson

Clemson goes into the week with an 11-4 overall and 1-3 ACC ledger. The Tigers dropped three consecutive games after opening ACC competition with a 4-3 victory against Louisville. Clemson has a perfect 9-0 record at home this season.

In the latest ITA ranking, Clemson’s Daniella Medvedeva is number 125 in singles.

The series with Georgia Tech

Duke and Georgia Tech face off for the 50th time in school history on Sunday, with the Blue Devils leading the series, 37-12. In games played in Atlanta, Georgia, Duke has a 13-7 record, but the Yellow Jackets have won five in a row.

Blue Devil head coach Jamie Ashworth holds a 19-12 record against Georgia Tech.

Scouting Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech goes into the week with a 7-4 overall and 2-2 ACC record. The Yellow Jackets have dropped back-to-back games since entering conference play with a 2-0 record. Georgia Tech will host top-ranked North Carolina on Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m., ahead of Duke on Sunday.

The latest ITA rankings feature Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee (8), Kylie Bilchev (27) and Mahak Jain (99) in singles.

What comes next?

The Blue Devils are on spring break next week, before Duke returns home for a non-conference game on Wednesday, March 22, as the Blue Devils host Northwestern at 4 p.m. The match is scheduled to be played at Ambler Tennis Stadium.

Win Streak in ACC action

Senior Chloe Beck has a 19-game regular season winning streak against ACC foes dating back to her sophomore campaign. Beck went 13-0 last season to become just the fourth Blue Devil to go undefeated in ACC play with 10 or more wins. She opened 2023 ACC game with a 4-0 ledger. Overall, Beck has a 28-2 ACC singles and 21-4 ACC doubles record in her career.

Both Brianna Schvets And Emma Jackson boast undefeated, 4-0, records in ACC action in 2023.

Duke’s new doubles team of Georgia Drummie And Yulia Bryzgalova have amassed a 5-0 record this season, including a 4-0 ledger in ACC play.

Doubles

After winning the double in the first eight games, Duke dropped the double in three of the next five games. Duke wins double points in both games against Notre Dame and Louisville this weekend. The Blue Devils have missed double points in both losses (Oklahoma and Virginia) this season.

On the ranking

Duke currently ranks #9 in the ITA poll, which is sponsored by Tennis-Point. The Blue Devils are in the top 10 team rankings in five of seven polls this spring. With the preseason top-10 ranking, the Blue Devils are in the top 10 for seven consecutive years under the direction of the head coach Jamie Ashworth . In his 27th season at the helm, Ashworth has led Duke to a total of 20 preseason top-10 rankings since 2001.

In the latest ITA singles rankings, Chloe Beck is No. 3, Emma Jackson is No. 24 and Cameron Mora is No. 62. With a 22-4 ledger this season, Beck/Morra are National No. 25 in doubles.

Play at home

Duke has a 21-game winning streak at home, which is tied for sixth in school history. The Blue Devils are leading 10–0 at home this season. The longest streaks in school history are 54 (2017-21), 28 (2008-10), 28 (2011-13), 26 (2002-04), 22 (1990-92), and 21 (2014-15, 2022-23 ).

In the ACC, Duke’s 21-game winning streak ranks second as North Carolina has a 71-game streak dating back to 2018.

100 Win Club

Blue Devil senior Chloe Beck is just four wins away from reaching 100 wins for her career while holding a 96-24 ledger. Beck also owns a record of 61-8 in two games and has won 16 games in a row.

Graduated student Cameron Mora became the 28th Blue Devil to recently reach 100 wins at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

Beck deserves accolades

After compiling a 3-0 ledger in singles at the ITA National Team Indoors, Chloe Beck earned ACC Co-Player of the Week honors on February 21. At the No. 1 ranking in singles, Beck helped lead Duke to wins against No. 6 Stanford and host Washington. Beck recorded an impressive victory over Stanford’s third-seeded Connie Ma, 6-4, 6-3, as the Blue Devils won 4-3 as a team. Her two-set victory over Washington was the deciding factor for Duke’s match.

Beck and her partner, Cameron Mora led all three of their doubles matches, 4–2, 4–3, 5–3, before the double point was achieved.

Both Beck and Morra have each been voted ACC Player of the Week this season.

Watch out for the Blue Devils

Duke has a 2-1 record in games played on the road this season.

Senior Chloe Beck will return to her home state of Georgia when the Blue Devils head to Atlanta this weekend. Beck is a product of Watkinsville, Ga.

Head coach Jamie Ashworth owns 586 wins, which ranks fifth nationally among active coaches in wins.

The Blue Devils have won 38 straight games in winning the double. Duke has not dropped a game at home in winning the double since May 14, 2016 against Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Chloe Beck owns a 16 match winning streak in singles while Brianna Schvets has won 12 in a row.

Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora have amassed a combined record of 22-4 in doubles.

Duke has been in the top-5 of the ITA national rankings in 19 of the past 23 years under the direction of the head coach Jamie Ashworth .

Of 13 wins this season, Chloe Beck owns four match-clinching points to lead the Blue Devils, while Ellie Coleman And Emma Jackson have three. Beck has won 12 games in her career.

Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/9/DukeWTEN”.

#Good week