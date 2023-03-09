Sports
MIKE DICKSON: Tennis should be ashamed if Ukraine loses a friend
MIKE DICKSON: What has changed since last summer to soften Wimbledon’s attitude towards Russians? One prominent tennis nation continues to invade another as thousands perish. It feels like Ukraine has lost a friend of principle
- Wimbledon seems ready to lift the ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus
- It’s a decision prompted by a surprisingly firm stance from the WTA and ATP
- Little has changed since last summer when Russia continued to invade Ukraine
Perhaps there should be collective nose-holding around Center Court this summer if, as far as possible, a Russian claims some silverware at Wimbledon. Or, perhaps more likely, a Belarusian in the form of Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.
Whatever is going on in the rest of the world, tennis players from the countries conspiring to crush Ukraine have done a perfect job over the past 12 months. Wrapped, as always, in its itinerant bubble, the professional game was content to look the other way.
In a deeply uneasy retreat, Wimbledon looks poised to formally abandon last year’s stance on banning people from aggressor countries. It is a pragmatic rather than a noble decision, brought about by a surprisingly firm and united stance on the part of the WTA and ATP Tours, member organizations trying to defend their numbers against the sins of their governments.
The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Club, has been kept informed of developments. One wonders, should a potentially embarrassing finalist come along in early July, if she might get another pressing assignment.
When Wimbledon took their position of principle less than a year ago, the All England Club did not expect to be so isolated from the rest of the world. Apart from a single Baltic nation, they found themselves largely friendless in SW19, stripped of the ranking points that give tournament credibility.
The All England Club imposed the ban last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russian Daniil Medvedev is one of those who will be allowed to participate if the ban is lifted
Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus won the Australian Open and would be a contender at Wimbledon
The tours have since at least hardened their position. Not only is there the repeated threat that Wimbledon is pointless, there is also the added danger of other UK tournaments marketing and selling their licenses abroad, as Sportsmail revealed last month. Faced with this, the British game has opted for a climb down as the worst case scenario.
That it has come to this does not bode well for tennis, whose official channels no doubt celebrated Daniil Medvedev as he won recent tournaments in the Middle East. The WTA in particular seems to care little about the feelings of their traumatized Ukrainian members. One of them, Marta Kostyuk, won an event in Texas last weekend and refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent.
Such scenes are very possible on SW19 this summer, not to mention other protests at such a high-profile event. Sabalenka, who has a real title shot on grass, was very publicly toasted to her victory in Melbourne by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.
The tours could have been more sensitive to this and achieved some accommodation on points with Wimbledon last year.
An ounce of consolation for the AEC and their friends in government is that over the past 12 months the Russian and Belarusian players have been very careful to remain neutral, fearful themselves and keen not to jeopardize their chances.
Wimbledon have not always helped themselves, especially in their communication with other agencies. But other than that, the hardest question to answer is: what has changed since last summer? One prominent tennis nation continues to invade another, thousands perishing. Although it is a very small part of a horrific situation, it feels like Ukraine has lost a friend of principle.
Any reversal of last year’s ban would come despite Russia continuing to invade Ukraine
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent in Texas
