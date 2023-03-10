New MSC cruise ship with extensive options for young guests





MSC Cruises has announced that its newest ship, MSC Euribia, offers a whole host of action-packed programs for kids and teens, including half a dozen age-appropriate kids’ clubs plus game shows, competitions and sports activities. Youth facilities on board the ship, which will debut in June 2023, will also focus on technology and the environment. Special areas for young people on MSC Euribia New entertainment options and expansive kids’ areas help define the family experience onboard MSC Cruises 6,334 guests MSC Euribia. The cruise line announced details of the ship’s planned children’s programs on March 9, revealing that more than 7,500 square feet of space across seven rooms will be dedicated to youth activities and educational events. Rooms will be designated for specific age groups, and two educational areas will focus on environmental sustainability and technology topics. MSC Euribia also offers more hours of children’s entertainment, from 9am to midnight. Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises MSC Cruises’ Youth Entertainment Senior Manager Matteo Mancini said: “We are delighted to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia. Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come. The onboard entertainment will reflect the MSC Euribia message of sustainability, with new innovations and environmental components integrated into the cruise experience. The Kids Clubs on board are: Chicco Eco + Baby Club, for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old; Mini Club, for children from 3 to 6 years old; Juniors Club, for children aged 7 to 11; Young Club, for 12 to 14 year olds; Teens Club, for 15 to 17 year olds, and Teens Lab, for 12 to 17 year olds. Sports and high-tech games Games and game shows are planned MSC Euribias young guests. World Quest is a game show based on world geography and trivia, with prizes, while Caravaggio is a spy game show where kids investigate a museum robbery, for example, and try to catch the thief. Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises Other exciting games include Drone Academy 2.0, a high-tech obstacle course relay race featuring drones, point-of-view cameras, and virtual reality. In a new sports program called Z Active, children and teens can participate in sporting events such as soccer, basketball, zorb ball, pickleball and hoverboarding. Contests will also be part of the fun for kids. A competition called MSC Dance Crew, which was created with Fremantle, the company that launched TV shows like the Got Talent series, invites guests between the ages of 10 and 17 to compete for the title of Dance Crew of the Year. Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises The ship’s MSC Foundation Youth Center allows young people to learn about the importance of the environment, and for teens, the Teens Club Extra Space offers technology innovations such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and VR, plus traditional games such as foosball, table tennis and other activities. MSC Euribia ship will be launched in June MSC Cruises will officially name MSC Euribia does June 8, 2023, ceremony at Malm harbor in Copenhagen. The Meraviglia-class ship will be the 22nd ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. MSC Euribia will be the cruise line’s second LNG-powered megaship. The first was the 6,850 guests MSC World Europelaunched in December 2022. After her christening ceremony MSC Euribia will spend her inaugural season in Northern Europe, with 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen to the Norwegian fjords.

