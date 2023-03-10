Australian Prime Minister kicks off trip to India with cricket match





The prime ministers of India and Australia lent a touch of cricket diplomacy to their ties on Thursday as they inaugurated a test match between their two teams in the western city of Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian host Narendra Modi presented caps with national emblems to rival captains Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma. They clasped their hands together and held them up to the delight of thousands of cricket fans. The two prime ministers were cheered by cricket fans as they walked around the Modi-named stadium and later sat down to watch the start of the game. Modi and Albanese also saw a photo exhibition highlighting their country’s cricket ties. The cricket rivalry between India and Australia is regarded as one of the most intense in the world, comparable to the Ashes test series played between England and Australia. AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER PLAN TO MEET WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN IN US AFTER TRIP TO INDIA The Albanians arrived in Ahmedabad, a key city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, on Wednesday at the start of his four-day visit to India. He paid tribute to Mohandas Gandhi, India’s independence leader, while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, one of Gandhi’s abodes in India. Albanians later attended a cultural event related to the Hindu Holi festival at the state governor’s residence. The Albanian will leave for Mumbai later Thursday, where he will visit India’s home-made aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in September. The two leaders will hold official talks in New Delhi on Friday. BIDEN APPEARS TO FORGET THE NAME OF THE AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER “Australia and India are important partners,” Albanese said in Perth before leaving for India. “We share common values. We are both vibrant democracies. We have an interest in improving our economic relations.” He said India, along with Indonesia, would become the world’s third and fourth largest economies, presenting “an incredible opportunity” for Australia. According to the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative, goods exports from India to Australia amounted to $8.3 billion and imports from the country amounted to $16.75 billion in 2021-2022. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP While Indian exports range from agriculture, clothing and railway engines to telecoms, 95% of India’s imports from Australia are raw materials and mining products required by Indian industry. Both leaders have declared their commitments to a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” They highlight the progress of the Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States that aims to counter China’s growing influence in Asia.

