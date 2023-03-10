No. 1 women’s tennis hits the road for Georgia Tech & Clemson





The No. 1 on the UNC Women’s Tennis team heads to No. 26 Georgia Tech and No. 38 Clemson for the second time of the ACC dual match season. The Tar Heels are coming off a 2-0 weekend by beating Louisville 6-1 and No. 14 Notre Dame 7-0. Friday March 10 Georgia Tech

5:00 PM

Ken Byers Tennis Complex Atlanta, Ga.

Score live

live video Carolina and Georgia Tech meet on Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex in Atlantae. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 0-2 week, falling to NC State 3-4 and Wake Forest 2-4. Georgia Tech is 7-4 overall, 2-2 in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets have three ranked singles players in No. 8 Carol Lee (4-0 in ACC), No. 27 Kylie Bilchev (3-0 in ACC), No. 99 Mahak Jain (3-1 in ACC), who will look to stop the heels on the hard court. Sunday March 12 – Clemson

12 noon ET

Duckworth Family Tennis Center Clemson, SC

Score live

live video The 9-5 Tigers, 0-2 in the ACC, take on the Tar Heels at Duckworth Family Tennis Center at noon on Sunday, March 26. Clemson is coming off a 0-2 weekend 0-4 against NC State and 1-6 against Wake Forest. The No. 38-ranked Tigers are up seven places in the latest ITA ranking. Carolina enters ACC dual match play with an overall record of 18-0, 4-0 in the ACC after two wins last weekend. Fiona Crawley with her wins last weekend, she reached her career 106 wins, placing her in 11th placee all-time at UNC, tying her with Gina Suarez-Malagu. Reese Brantmeier was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, after a 2-0 weekend. The top-ranked Heels in that ITA poll have seven ranked players in No. 1 singles Fiona Crawley no. 15 Carson Tanguilig no. 16 Forbes Abbey no. 22 Anika Yarlagada no. 33 Reese Brantmeier no. 67 Elizabeth Scottie no. 73 Reilly Tran . In doubles, the pairs of No. 3 Fiona Crawley / Carson Tanguilig no. 15 Reese Brantmeier / Elizabeth Scottie no. 35 Carson Tanguilig / Reilly Tran remain ranked with pairing of No. 44 Forbes Abbey / Elizabeth Scottie ranking for the first time this season. After a weekend of ACC road games, the Tar Heels hit the road again, traveling to Boston College and Syracuse. Stay up to date with all UNC Women’s Tennis news by following them on Twitter @UNC_Wtennis or Instagram @unc_wtennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2023/3/9/womens-tennis-no-1-womens-tennis-hits-the-road-for-georgia-tech-and-clemson.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos