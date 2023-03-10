2023 MHSAA hockey semifinals and finals previews





The 2023 MHSAA state hockey champions will be crowned Saturday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. The finalists in all three divisions will be determined today and Friday, also at the USA Hockey Arena. Here’s the schedule for the semifinals and finals, followed by capsule previews of each semifinal. Division 1 March 10 Catholic Central Detroit (25-0) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5/2), 5 p.m.; Hartland (21-6) v Brighton (21-7), 7.30pm March 11 Championship game, 7:05 p.m Division 2 March 9 Byron Center (27-1) vs. University of Detroit Jesuit (2-1 pm) 5:00 pm; Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (19-9) vs. Saginaw Heritage (16-10), 7:30 p.m March 11 Championship game, 11:05 am Division 3 March 10 Houghton (26-2) vs. East Grand Rapids (11/14/2), 11 a.m.; Riverview Gabriel Richard (19-5) vs. Flint Powers Catholic (5/20), 1:30 p.m March 11 Championship game, 3:05 pm Houghton’s Jace Deforge (15) scores for Houghton vs. Detroit Catholic Central. (Jacob Hamilton | MLive.com)Jacob Hamilton | MLive.com Division 1 previews Detroit Catholic Central v Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central DCC is the state’s only remaining undefeated team. The Shamrocks go in search of their fourth straight state championship and sixth in the last eight tournaments. (The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) DCC has won 16 championships since the hockey tournament began in 1979. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central has never won a state hockey championship. The Rangers reached the semifinals in 1984, 1986 and 1987. Forest Hills Central finished third in the OK White Conference with a 5-7 record. The Rangers have won four consecutive games and 11 of their last 12. DCC was No. 1 in the Coaches Association Super 10 final. Forest Hills Central was not ranked. Hartland v Brighton Hartland has never won a Division 1 championship, but the Eagles have captured three Division 2 titles and finished second twice. Their last state championship was in 2019 when they won their second consecutive title. They were No. 4 in the final Super 10 ranking from the Coaches Union and No. 2 in Division 1. Brighton were No. 7 in the 10 rankings and No. 3 in Division 1. The Bulldogs have won five state championships, the most recent coming in 2018 when they repeated in Division 1. They have also finished second three times, including last year. They have played Hartland twice this season, losing 4-3 in a shootout on November 26 and winning 5-4 in overtime on January 20. Brighton have won six games in a row. One of the Bulldogs’ losses was 2–1 to Detroit Catholic Central on December 10. Saginaw Heritage finished second in the state tournament in 2018 and 2019. (J. Scott Park | MLive.com)J. Scott Park | MLive.com Division 2 previews Byron Center vs UD Jesuit Byron Center was the 2021 Division 2 runner-up, losing 2-1 to Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in the championship game. The Bulldogs were No. 2 in the last Super 10 ranking and No. 1 in Division 2. They have won six games in a row since losing 6-3 to Hartland on February 4. UD-Jesuit go on a four match winning streak, beating sixth-seeded Trenton 2-1 in overtime in the quarter-finals. Jesuit was ranked No. 10 in Division 2. The Cubs have never reached the state tournament semifinals. Their losses this season include Jan 3-1. 21 vs. Detroit Catholic Central and Jan. 9-2. 31 vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice vs. Saginaw Heritage Brother Rice has won five state championships, the most recent being in 2021. The Warriors have also finished runners-up twice. They were ranked No. 10 in the last Super 10 poll and No. 4 in Division 2. Their losses include two games vs. Detroit Catholic Central, Nov. 6-2 23 and 6-3 Jan. 18. Brother Rice has won six of the last seven games Heritage was number 5 in the final Division 2 standings. The Hawks finished second in the Division 1 tournament twice, losing 3-1 to Catholic Central in 2019 and 5-2 to Brighton in 2018. They have won three straight games after losing five of their last nine regular season games. Goalie Peyton Longer (31) and Flint Powers Catholic have a 20-5 record in the Division 2 Semifinals. (Brice Tucker | MLive.com)Zachary Clingenpeel | [email protected] Division 3 previews Houghton vs East Grand Rapids Houghton has one state championship on his resume and finished second five times. The Gremlins’ two losses came on February 3 vs. Detroit Catholic Central (5-2) and in the regular season finale vs. Marquette (4-3). They were No. 3 in the last Super 10 ranking and No. 1 in Division 3. East Grand Rapids has made the state finals once, finishing second in 2002 after losing 3-2 to Dearborn Divine Child. The Pioneers had a record of less than -500 before winning their last six games. Their losses include Nov. 4-2. 19 for Flint Powers Catholic. Riverview Gabriel Richard v Flint Powers Catholic Gabriel Richard and Powers have met once this season, with the latter winning on February 4-3. That was Gabriel Richard’s final defeat. The Pioneers have lost twice in the Division 3 Finals, 3-1 to Calumet in 2003 and 8-0 to Calumet in 1995. The Pioneers have won six straight games and 16 of their last 17. They were ranked No. 2 in the final Division 3 poll and Powers was No. 3. Powers has played eight state finals but came away empty-handed each time. Their most recent finals appearance was in 2010 when they lost 3-1 to Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood. They also lost 1–0 in overtime to Calumet in 2008. Powers has won six in a row. MORE: Full Guide to 2023 MHSAA Hockey Semifinals, Finals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2023/03/2023-mhsaa-hockey-semifinals-and-finals-previews.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos