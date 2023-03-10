Sports
The best ping pong players of all time – Malawi Nyasa Times
Table tennis, also known as Ping Pong, is a very popular game and has a huge sports scene. Mainly dominated by Asian players, this sport requires high reaction speed, dedication, hard-working ethics and much more. Because of this, the competition to be called the best is very high and only a few individuals have stood out from the crowd by claiming the highest pedestal in the world of competitive table tennis.
In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the greats of table tennis and see what sets them apart from the crowd. These are the players who were once considered the best in the world in their careers and who managed to achieve the highest honors in the sport of table tennis.
Mon Lin
Ma Lin started playing table tennis when he was 5 years old, and this is something that many of the world’s best tennis players share. Lins’ career began when he was invited to join the provincial team when he was 10 years old, and by the time he was 14, Ma Lin was already part of China’s national table tennis team.
What makes Ma Lin so special is the many records he holds. He is the only player to win Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles, and as part of team China. He is also a player who has won the most World Cups, winning 4 world cup titles in the singles category. Ma Lin retired in 2013 and has taken up a coaching mantle.
Wang Liqin
When we talk about young protégés, Wang Liqin always comes to mind when we watch table tennis. He started playing competitive table tennis at the age of 6 and at the age of 15 was a member of the Chinese national table tennis team. Liqin was ranked No. 1 in the world for 25 consecutive months, the second longest streak in table tennis history.
When it comes to titles, Liqin has won 3 world championships. He won his first World Championship in 2001 and added two more titles in 2005 and 2007. He also has two Olympic gold medals, in doubles and team competitions. Liqin retired in 2013 and went on to coach the Shanghai team in the Chinese super league.
Zhangjike
Zhang Jike has won every possible major title in table tennis and is one for history. Born and raised in China, Zhang started playing tennis when he was only 4 years old, under the guidance of his father, who was a table tennis coach. Zhang has retired from competitive table tennis, but he still remains the fastest player to win the table tennis grand slam.
His Grand Slam run began in 2011 when he won WTTC, which was followed by the World Cup title in the same year, and he completed his Grand Slam when he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Zhang was a generational talent, but in the later stages of his career he started to drop out due to a lack of concentration and motivation. He was also one of the most famous tennis players to place bets on, and when table tennis betting with cryptocurrencies became available, many Chinese viewers bet on Jikes games.
Jan Ove Waldner
Jan-Ove Waldner is considered the best non-Chinese table tennis player ever. Born and raised in Sweden, Waldner started playing table tennis when he was 16 years old, and soon after was traveling the world competing in top table tennis tournaments. To this day, Waldner is the only non-Asian player to ever win an Olympic gold medal in table tennis.
He is a two-time world champion in singles and has 4 team gold medals to his name. But what stood out to Waldner the most is that he was the first player to win a grand slam table tennis (World Championships, World Cup, Olympic Games), a feat that has only been repeated by 4 other players since then. He is undoubtedly one of the best table tennis players in history and the best non-Asian table tennis player ever.
Mom long
Ma Long is widely regarded as the best table tennis player in history and has undoubtedly enjoyed incredible success in this sport. Current Olympic medalist Long is the only player in history to have won the Double Grand Slam by winning each of the three major titles at least twice. Including singles, doubles and teams, Long has won over 70 gold medals in his career at the largest table tennis tournament in the world.
Ma Long also holds the record for 64 consecutive months at world No. 1, which is more than 5 consecutive years of the world’s best. He is also the first player in table tennis history to win every tournament there is to win. With stats like this, it shouldn’t be surprising why Ma Long is considered the best tennis player in history.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nyasatimes.com/greatest-ping-pong-players-of-all-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Robert Blake, actor who played ‘Baretta’ and was tried for murder, dies at 89
- The best ping pong players of all time – Malawi Nyasa Times
- Green is the New Black is always in style; The sold-out show returns after a 3-year hiatus
- Big Tech: Opportunity or Threat?
- UK unveils plans for travel scheme to strengthen border
- Trump invited to appear before grand jury in secret money investigation
- Inaugurating a modern 60-hectare shrimp pond in Kebumen, President Joko Widodo: can be copied from other regions
- Find your Pot O’ Gold with these local and affordable events this weekend
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Guterres strives to breathe new life into our global future
- Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump “with a passion” in texts, according to legal filings
- Quetta court issued non-justifiable arrest warrant for Imran Khan – Osaf daily | Pro IQRA News