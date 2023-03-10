Table tennis, also known as Ping Pong, is a very popular game and has a huge sports scene. Mainly dominated by Asian players, this sport requires high reaction speed, dedication, hard-working ethics and much more. Because of this, the competition to be called the best is very high and only a few individuals have stood out from the crowd by claiming the highest pedestal in the world of competitive table tennis.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the greats of table tennis and see what sets them apart from the crowd. These are the players who were once considered the best in the world in their careers and who managed to achieve the highest honors in the sport of table tennis.

Mon Lin

Ma Lin started playing table tennis when he was 5 years old, and this is something that many of the world’s best tennis players share. Lins’ career began when he was invited to join the provincial team when he was 10 years old, and by the time he was 14, Ma Lin was already part of China’s national table tennis team.

What makes Ma Lin so special is the many records he holds. He is the only player to win Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles, and as part of team China. He is also a player who has won the most World Cups, winning 4 world cup titles in the singles category. Ma Lin retired in 2013 and has taken up a coaching mantle.

Wang Liqin

When we talk about young protégés, Wang Liqin always comes to mind when we watch table tennis. He started playing competitive table tennis at the age of 6 and at the age of 15 was a member of the Chinese national table tennis team. Liqin was ranked No. 1 in the world for 25 consecutive months, the second longest streak in table tennis history.

When it comes to titles, Liqin has won 3 world championships. He won his first World Championship in 2001 and added two more titles in 2005 and 2007. He also has two Olympic gold medals, in doubles and team competitions. Liqin retired in 2013 and went on to coach the Shanghai team in the Chinese super league.

Zhangjike

Zhang Jike has won every possible major title in table tennis and is one for history. Born and raised in China, Zhang started playing tennis when he was only 4 years old, under the guidance of his father, who was a table tennis coach. Zhang has retired from competitive table tennis, but he still remains the fastest player to win the table tennis grand slam.

His Grand Slam run began in 2011 when he won WTTC, which was followed by the World Cup title in the same year, and he completed his Grand Slam when he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Zhang was a generational talent, but in the later stages of his career he started to drop out due to a lack of concentration and motivation. He was also one of the most famous tennis players to place bets on, and when table tennis betting with cryptocurrencies became available, many Chinese viewers bet on Jikes games.

Jan Ove Waldner

Jan-Ove Waldner is considered the best non-Chinese table tennis player ever. Born and raised in Sweden, Waldner started playing table tennis when he was 16 years old, and soon after was traveling the world competing in top table tennis tournaments. To this day, Waldner is the only non-Asian player to ever win an Olympic gold medal in table tennis.

He is a two-time world champion in singles and has 4 team gold medals to his name. But what stood out to Waldner the most is that he was the first player to win a grand slam table tennis (World Championships, World Cup, Olympic Games), a feat that has only been repeated by 4 other players since then. He is undoubtedly one of the best table tennis players in history and the best non-Asian table tennis player ever.

Mom long

Ma Long is widely regarded as the best table tennis player in history and has undoubtedly enjoyed incredible success in this sport. Current Olympic medalist Long is the only player in history to have won the Double Grand Slam by winning each of the three major titles at least twice. Including singles, doubles and teams, Long has won over 70 gold medals in his career at the largest table tennis tournament in the world.

Ma Long also holds the record for 64 consecutive months at world No. 1, which is more than 5 consecutive years of the world’s best. He is also the first player in table tennis history to win every tournament there is to win. With stats like this, it shouldn’t be surprising why Ma Long is considered the best tennis player in history.

