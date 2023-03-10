Wildcats beat Quakers 5-2 – University of Arizona Athletics





TUCSON, Arizona – #60 Arizona defeats Penn 5-2 after a 3.5 hour bout at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on Thursday, March 9. Despite losing the double, the ‘Cats climbed back into singles. The double point came down to a fight on lane two between Reece Carter And Lauren Friedman vs. Iris Gallo and Maya Urata. First, Parker Fry And Kayla Wilkins then beat Gavriella Smith and Juliana Munhoz 6-2 on court three Salma Zioti And Belen Nevenhoven fell 2-6 to Sabine Rutlauka and Eileen Wang on one double. The Wildcats eventually fell 5-7 to the Quakers. It was Friedman’s first doubles appearance this spring. Dropping the double meant the ‘Cats had to fight back in singles. Carter put Arizona on the board after beating Smith in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 with two hits. Zioutifell 3-6, 4-6 in one single against Rutlaukato put the Quakers ahead 2-1 again. With five hits, Fry tied the aggregate score at 2-2 with her 7-5, 6-1 victory over Urata. Castillo again put the Wildcats in the lead as they beat Wang 7-6 (5), 6-3 in third spot in the lineup. Wilkins took the game for Arizona in a tight match against Munhoz with four singles. They split sets, with the Wildcat taking the first 6-4 and then falling 2-6 before beating the Quaker in a tiebreak 7-6 (2). Tanvi Narendran closed the game for the Wildcats 5-2 after beating Gallo 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 with six hits. The win was Narendran’s eighth win to date this spring. Kayla Wilkins clinches for Arizona?? final 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2)#BearDown pic.twitter.com/1mutPbzSSH — Arizona Women’s Tennis (@ArizonaWTennis) March 10, 2023 The Wildcats are now 11-6 overall heading into their home doubleheader on Tuesday, March 14 against #28 Illinois at 10 AM MT and New Mexico State at 5 PM MT to complete their final non-conference game of the regular season. Arizona continues Pac-12 play on Friday, March 17 vs. #71 Washington State in Pullman, Washington. Results #60 University of Arizona 5, Pennsylvania 2 Singles competition

1. Sabine Rutlauka (PENN) defeated. Salma Zioti (ARIZ) 6-3, 6-4

2. Reece Carter (ARIZ) def. Gavriel Smith (PENN) 6-3, 6-4

3. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) def. Eileen Wang (PENN) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

4. Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Juliana Munhoz (PENN) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2)

5. Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Maya Urata (PENN) 7-5, 6-1

6. Tanvi Narendran (ARIZ) def. Iris Gallo (PENN) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3

Order of completion: 2, 1, 5, 3, 4, 6 Doubles competition

1. Sabine Rutlauka/Eileen Wang (PENN) defeated. Salma Zioti / Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) 6-2

2. Iris Gallo/Maya White (PENN) def. Reece Carter / Lauren Friedman (ARIZ) 7-5

3. Kayla Wilkins / Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Gavriella Smith/Juliana Munhoz (PENN) 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2

