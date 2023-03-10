Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) Full Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, When & Where to Watch – Everything You Need to Know | Cricket news





The next edition of Legends League Cricket kicks off on Matrch 10, Friday, with the first match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. Just like last year, three teams will participate in the competition: India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants respectively. Not to forget, this year’s tournament will be held in Doha in Qatar. Pakistani cricketers also participate in the tournament. Former Pakistani captain and batter Shahid Afridi has been named skipper for Asia Giants. Gautam Gambhir will lead the India Maharajas, while World Giants will be captained by Aaron Finch. In the first match, Gambhir and Afridi will revive their old cricket rival. Also read | LLC 2023: Suresh Raina Joins Indian Maharajas for Legends League Cricket India Maharajas consist of a number of popular names such as Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth among others. Asia Lions is also a strong team with names like Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez, among others. World Giants is led by Finch, who recently retired from all forms of the game. Finch actually led Australia in last year’s T20 World Cup 2023, which saw the home side fail to qualify for the knockouts. Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson are some of the big names in the Giants team. Can’t wait to see you in action! _@shoaib100mph https://t.co/bJWKrb8SDS

Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 9, 2023 LLC Masters 2023 Complete Schedule Friday, March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas

Monday, March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants

Tuesday March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Wednesday, March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants

Thursday, March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 18: Eliminator (2nd vs. 3rd)

Monday, March 20: Finals (1st vs Winner of Eliminator) (All matches start at 8:00 PM IST.) LLC Masters 2023 teams selections World Giants squad: Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin OBrien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel India Maharajas Squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S. Sreesanth, Stuart Binny Asia Lions Squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir LLC Masters 2023 Live Broadcast Channel, Streaming Live streaming of LLC Masters is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode. In India, Star Sports channels will broadcast live matches. In the UK, Psyched4 is the digital streaming partner for this season of LLC Masters. In Australia, Fox Cricket is the official broadcaster of LLC Masters, while Kayo Sports holds the digital streaming rights to the event.

