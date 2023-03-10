Why top assistant Alex Atkins stayed with the Seminoles

Florida State will be a preseason College Football Playoff contender, thanks in large part to the unusually high number of NFL prospects who stayed: quarterback Jordan Travis, receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive linemen Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett, among others.

Their decisions made it easy to overlook the return of another figure just as crucial to the Seminoles’ rebirth.

Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkin.

He’s a great coach and a phenomenal recruiter, said quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. He will always get opportunities.

Atkins had at least two in the last hiring cycle. His name emerged early in the search for head coaching at Charlotte, where Atkins spent the 2019 season as offensive coordinator. It also came up at USF, before the Bulls hired another up-and-coming Power Five offensive coordinator, Tennessee’s Alex Golesh.

Atkins said the nature of those conversations can be exaggerated, and there are also other important factors to consider, such as the fact that his wife loves Tallahassee.

(If) they call me, they’re calling the wrong person, Atkins said last week as the Noles prepared for spring training. That’s bad recruiting for them.

Regardless of how seriously he was considered (or how seriously he considered them), it’s easy to see why schools would be interested. While the success of his position group, the offensive line, is usually difficult to quantify, FSU’s improvement over his three seasons is evident:

In the final year before Atkins’ arrival (2019), FSU averaged just 3.8 yards per carry (96th nationally), despite standout Cam Akers. Last season, the Seminoles averaged 5.5 yards per rush (eighth nationally).

FSU went from 3.7 sacks allowed per game (No. 125) before the arrival of Atkins to 1.5 (No. 38).

The Seminoles were a pedestrian 81st last season with 5.9 tackles allowed per game. But that’s still a big improvement from 2019 (8.54 per game, No. 126 nationally).

Clearwater Central Catholic alumnus Dillan Gibbons became FSU’s first all-ACC offensive lineman since Roderick Johnson in 2016, while three others earned at least honorable mention in all conferences.

Atkins also helped recruit Keiondre Jones (Auburn), Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and Casey Roddick (Colorado), three transfers totaling 82 career starts. Between those additions and the continued development of returnees like Robert Scott Jr. and Maurice Smith, it’s easy to imagine that FSU’s offensive line is a strength of a top-10 team in the preseason. That thought would have been unthinkable four years ago, but the expectations are justified for Noles and Atkins unity.

He doesn’t mind.

It creates expectations (for) not only players, but also the coaches to be at their best, Atkins said. You are in a place that has expectations. That’s why we were in the business, because you want to be somewhere where it matters.

Listen to Atkins long enough and you can see how important those expectations are to him. He doesn’t deny that he eventually wants to be a head coach, but he doesn’t want to be like others who jump into something out of ego or ambition that may not have been the right deal.

So it’s easy to assume that Atkins chose to stay because the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet. But he doesn’t see it that way at all.

“I’m thankful to be able to stay here,” Atkins said. That’s a difference

I am in the state of Florida. I don’t know why that is overlooked. I’m with one of the best college football programs in the country that has made a lot of noise, you know what I mean? It’s hard to compete with this program when it’s rolling.

And the is rolling now, in its biggest season in years, thanks in part to the return of a top assistant whose work is not yet done.

Norvell donation

The Seminoles announced a $1 million donation Thursday from coach Mike Norvell and his wife Maria. The money will be split between a fund for the Dunlap Football Center (which had its groundbreaking ceremony in December), the Bowden Society Facility Fund and the sports nutrition department.

