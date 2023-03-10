Sports
Why top assistant Alex Atkins stayed with the Seminoles
Florida State will be a preseason College Football Playoff contender, thanks in large part to the unusually high number of NFL prospects who stayed: quarterback Jordan Travis, receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive linemen Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett, among others.
Their decisions made it easy to overlook the return of another figure just as crucial to the Seminoles’ rebirth.
Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkin.
He’s a great coach and a phenomenal recruiter, said quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. He will always get opportunities.
Atkins had at least two in the last hiring cycle. His name emerged early in the search for head coaching at Charlotte, where Atkins spent the 2019 season as offensive coordinator. It also came up at USF, before the Bulls hired another up-and-coming Power Five offensive coordinator, Tennessee’s Alex Golesh.
Atkins said the nature of those conversations can be exaggerated, and there are also other important factors to consider, such as the fact that his wife loves Tallahassee.
(If) they call me, they’re calling the wrong person, Atkins said last week as the Noles prepared for spring training. That’s bad recruiting for them.
Regardless of how seriously he was considered (or how seriously he considered them), it’s easy to see why schools would be interested. While the success of his position group, the offensive line, is usually difficult to quantify, FSU’s improvement over his three seasons is evident:
In the final year before Atkins’ arrival (2019), FSU averaged just 3.8 yards per carry (96th nationally), despite standout Cam Akers. Last season, the Seminoles averaged 5.5 yards per rush (eighth nationally).
FSU went from 3.7 sacks allowed per game (No. 125) before the arrival of Atkins to 1.5 (No. 38).
The Seminoles were a pedestrian 81st last season with 5.9 tackles allowed per game. But that’s still a big improvement from 2019 (8.54 per game, No. 126 nationally).
Clearwater Central Catholic alumnus Dillan Gibbons became FSU’s first all-ACC offensive lineman since Roderick Johnson in 2016, while three others earned at least honorable mention in all conferences.
Atkins also helped recruit Keiondre Jones (Auburn), Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and Casey Roddick (Colorado), three transfers totaling 82 career starts. Between those additions and the continued development of returnees like Robert Scott Jr. and Maurice Smith, it’s easy to imagine that FSU’s offensive line is a strength of a top-10 team in the preseason. That thought would have been unthinkable four years ago, but the expectations are justified for Noles and Atkins unity.
Follow the state university football teams
Subscribe to our free Florida Football Fix newsletter (coming soon)
Bring analysis and insights from college football to your inbox weekly throughout the season with a focus on the entire state.
He doesn’t mind.
It creates expectations (for) not only players, but also the coaches to be at their best, Atkins said. You are in a place that has expectations. That’s why we were in the business, because you want to be somewhere where it matters.
Listen to Atkins long enough and you can see how important those expectations are to him. He doesn’t deny that he eventually wants to be a head coach, but he doesn’t want to be like others who jump into something out of ego or ambition that may not have been the right deal.
So it’s easy to assume that Atkins chose to stay because the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet. But he doesn’t see it that way at all.
“I’m thankful to be able to stay here,” Atkins said. That’s a difference
I am in the state of Florida. I don’t know why that is overlooked. I’m with one of the best college football programs in the country that has made a lot of noise, you know what I mean? It’s hard to compete with this program when it’s rolling.
And the is rolling now, in its biggest season in years, thanks in part to the return of a top assistant whose work is not yet done.
Norvell donation
The Seminoles announced a $1 million donation Thursday from coach Mike Norvell and his wife Maria. The money will be split between a fund for the Dunlap Football Center (which had its groundbreaking ceremony in December), the Bowden Society Facility Fund and the sports nutrition department.
Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up on our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter And Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/seminoles/2023/03/09/fsu-football-alex-atkins-florida-state-noles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Obsession Awards 2023 Award President Joko Widodo Lifetime Achievement
- Chaim Topol, actor best known for ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ has died
- Why top assistant Alex Atkins stayed with the Seminoles
- Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Street Style
- Google, Meta Overhired Many People Doing Fake Jobs: PayPal Mafia’s Keith Lavois
- In Bird Feeder Battles, Social Species Are Featherweights
- Mass Israeli anti-reform protests block roads, airport – BBC News
- Who is the favorite to replace Nicola Sturgeon?
- After all, running may not increase risk
- An earthquake shakes Italy near the city of Perugia – News
- Ron DeSantis slams Donald Trump in Florida presidential poll, but right-wing state agenda unpopular – Reuters
- Alliance Entertainments AMPED Distribution Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Impressive Wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards and Billboard Charts Dominance | Business